From staff reports
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and The Plains native Joe Burrow is partnering with a nonprofit that helps local workers get high-growth, in-demand jobs in the region.
Although its programs are statewide, LevelUp GRIT Ohio focuses on Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties. The organization works with the Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Means Jobs; it is an affiliate of SkillUp, a nonprofit launched in July 2020 to connect laid-off and furloughed workers with training programs and other resources to prepare for careers with local employers.
LevelUp GRIT Ohio recently premiered a video featuring Burrow, whose Heisman Trophy acceptance speech highlighted southeast Ohio’s food insecurity problems. In the video, Burrow talks about how growing up in Southeast Ohio shaped his work ethic, life lessons that have helped him excel and his belief in the region’s strengths.
“Southern Ohioans are tough, gritty and do whatever it takes when others might not — they’re the hardest working people in the country,” Burrow says in the video. “I’m excited to shine a light on these new opportunities for my fellow Ohioans, they helped me level up in my career and I want to see the same for them. There are tens of thousands of high-growth jobs open across Appalachian Ohio right now, many of which can be accessed through affordable, short term training programs that SkillUp has identified.”
Drafted to the Bengals in 2020, Burrow has led the team this year to a 7-5 record in the AFC North, less than two years removed from a rock-bottom, two-win season. Almost a year ago, Burrow tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during a game against Washington in week 11, ending his 2020 season.
“I’m excited people in Ohio are going to have opportunities they may not have had in the past — because there’s a world of opportunities waiting for them,” Burrow said. “You can only go so far on your own, you know you can take steps on your own, but you can’t jump levels without a great team around you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.