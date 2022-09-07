What occupations currently have the highest burnout rate?
According to Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index, the following occupations have the highest amount of burnout-related job turnover:
What occupations currently have the highest burnout rate?
According to Microsoft's 2021 Work Trend Index, the following occupations have the highest amount of burnout-related job turnover:
1. Physician.
2. Nurse.
3. Retail and Fast Food Worker.
4. Social Worker
5. Police Officer.
6. Air Traffic Controller.
7. Emergency Response Worker
8. Lawyer.
9. Teacher.
10. Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
