By Tracey A. Maine
Athens NEWS Staff Writer
The Athens County Department of Jobs & Family Services will host their 18th annual Job Fair today, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Athens Community Center, located at 710 East State Street, Athens. This event is free and open to the public.
According to Executive Director, Jean Demosky, anyone planning to attend should “be prepared to come and find your dream job!”
Thus far, over 80 employers are sending representatives to the Job Fair. Some of the businesses being represented there will be, Athens County Sheriff, Bricklayers Local 7 KY & 52 OH, Cambridge Home Health, Goodwill Industries of SCO, Hocking College, Kims Nursing & Rehab Center, Mark Porter Auto Group, Lakin Correctional Center, Ohio University Credit Union and Rocky Brands Inc.
Demosky noted that this event is open to residents in Athens, Meigs and Perry Counties, and while the event starts at 10:00a.m., employers will start seeing job applicants who are veterans at 9:45a.m.
She stressed that anyone who attends this event should be prepared to leave with a job. Hence, applicants should definitely bring their resume with them.
To find out more information about the Jobs and Family Services Job Fair call 740-797-1405.
