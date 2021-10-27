To the editor:

Attention, senior ctizens and all pre-seniors:  (That includes all voters of any age) Please look for Issue 2 on your ballot when you go in to vote. This is the renewal senior services levy—no new taxes.

The levy helps support services to senior citizens in every single township in Athens County. This includes transportation for medical and other critical appointments,  counseling for selecting insurance, opportunities for fellowship at get-togethers or meals, exercise, health education and many other services. We have active, small groups and also the multi-purpose senior center in Athens. There are even ways for seniors to volunteer to serve our community and stay active.

New services, including advice for people caring for seniors who have dementia, are initiated on a regular basis, even during the pandemic.

It is in the best interest of all of us to keep our seniors healthy and active. Please vote for Issue 2, the Senior Services Levy.

Sandy Shirey

Volunteer, Hands for Seniors

Athens Township

