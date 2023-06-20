You may have seen markers around town — green or black circles on the sidewalks near the Athens County Courthouse and Mount Zion Baptist Church or the plaque across Court Street from HangOverEasy.
People can scan a marker's QR code with their smartphone or tablet and will be directed to download the Invisible Ground Project app, which is available on Google and Apple.
The multimedia project utilizes audio, augmented reality, visual elements and place-based storytelling to help people learn the history of Athens County.
Creator and producer Brian Koscho discussed Invisible Ground and his efforts to tell the region's history during the Juneteenth walking tour held Saturday in Athens.
"A really quick way to sum up this project is: I do a podcast, a history podcast, and I also make immersive historical markers, which is what this is," he said while pointing to a marker about the Berry Hotel. "Looks like a normal one, okay? Until you download my app. Once you have the Invisible Ground app, you can activate it at these places. ... So depending on your reference point, if you're young, it's like Pokemon Go for history. And if you're a little older like me, maybe it's like, you wanted to see what that dresser looked like at Ikea before you bought it?"
When a user points a tablet or phone camera at the Athens County Courthouse, the app will show older, historic images of the building.
For the Berry Hotel marker, when the camera points to HangOverEasy, the app shows photos from the 1890s and 1951 of the Berry Hotel as it stood in that Court Street location before being demolished.
"In addition to that, there's an audio interpretation in there from Ada Woodson Adams, who some of you may know and one of my favorite people, talking about the Berry Hotel," Koscho said. "... Then there's a 30-minute podcast."
The idea is to pique people's interest in local history with the photos. Then they can dive into the audio interpretation or the podcast.
"It changes the way that you experience your community," Koscho said. "We're using a little bit of technology, but for me, it never gets rid of the physical presence. ... I want people here to think about why this was not here anymore, what might have happened, and what we can do at the next Invisible Ground site."
Koscho said nine or 10 Invisible Ground podcast episodes and three markers are currently available. More markers — including Albany Enterprise Academy, Tablertown and the Civil War monument on Ohio University's College Green — are scheduled to be available later this year.
"The plan is just to keep doing that as long as there are sites," Koscho said. "The idea is that it's something that you can enjoy on your own. You can download the app and walk around."
For those who live out of the area, the app also works with a photo of the property. Koscho demonstrated this feature at the Southeast Ohio History Center table at the Juneteenth celebration.
Using a large photo of the HangOverEasy, visitors could use the app.
"My thought is the app is for all the people — Athenians who are elsewhere. For people wanting to learn about this stuff, it's a chance to do it right from your computer too, and at least see it a little differently," Koscho said. "So we prefer that you're here, but it will work on a photo too."
