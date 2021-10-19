Several people, including independent progressive candidate Damon Krane, expressed their displeasure Monday during City Council at recent reports about leaked audio of a conversation between Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and county Republicans.
Krane and a former City Council candidate derided City Council for what they said was a lack of a response to what they said was clearly questionable behavior from the mayor.
During the portion of council open to public comment, Krane called on members of City Council to decide whether they feel Patterson’s private comments were reflective of their values.
“Given that the mayor did this while he was acting on your behalf, what do you have to say about his behavior, was he acting appropriately or not?” Krane said.
Last week, The Athens NEWS and Messenger both reported on a leaked audio conversation between Patterson and Athens County Republicans during a private GOP luncheon, in which Patterson bashes the independent candidates and fails to defend sitting Council Members Ben Ziff and Micah McCarey, who GOP members branded “far liberal.”
He also thanked Republicans for their support in defeating the progressive candidates in 2019, adding he wanted to “make a statement” out of Krane.
In the reports, Patterson maintained his meeting with the Republicans was to inform them of issues and projects in the city, adding the point of the meeting “was to educate” the Republicans.
Krane also said the mayor was engaging in “tokenism” practices in working to appoint Ziff and McCarey. Tokenism is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as the practice of “making only a symbolic effort to do a particular thing, especially by recruiting a small number of people from underrepresented groups in order to give the appearance of sexual or racial equality within a workforce.”
McCarey is gay, Black and a renter. Ziff is a barista at Donkey Coffee and also a renter. Before McCarey was appointed, the Council was entirely white and heterosexual. Krane also said the policy positions of the two align more closely with his and fellow independent Iris Virjee’s platform.
“After all, that’s why the mayor’s Republican pals denounced both of you before they even got around to me and Iris,” Krane said. “So when it comes to the issues, you are literally campaigning for your opponents and against your allies, while the mayor is inviting people who hate you to join in the fun. That’s what it means to be tokenized.”
Krane turned to Ziff, and pointed to a section of the leaked audio where the mayor says he does not know Virjee’s name and referred to her as a “bartender.”
“Ben, suppose you were running on exactly the same platform — but as an independent,” Krane said. “Do you think the mayor would treat you any differently than he’s treated Iris? Do you think he wouldn't write you off as a barista the same way he dismissed her as a bartender?”
Both Ziff and McCarey said following the meeting that Krane had raised some valid points and they were worth discussing with the mayor. However, Ziff said he needed some time to think about what was said.
“I kind of like to take my time and figure out what I’m going to say,” Ziff said. “In a lot of ways that was very well thought out. I’m a barista, he’s not wrong. I’m a coffee bartender. I was telling (other reporters) that I was hoping Steve and I could sit down and have a long talk. I mean, that’s my job too.”
McCarey emphasized the need for “thoughtfulness” in discussing the conversations from Monday’s meeting.
“These conversations are important to have, even taking time to process what was claimed today,” McCarey said. “And I imagine the mayor has been asked some other questions and I’m not sure there are even responses, but I would like to make sure that there is enough thoughtfulness for the concerns and criticisms Mr. Krane shared tonight."
McCarey added he has never experienced a heated campaign issue spilling into City Council meetings.
While Krane expressed his displeasure at the report and lack of response during the citizen input portion of the meeting, 2019 independent City Council candidate Chris Monday berated the council following the meeting — referring to Patterson as an “insect.”
“All of the times I have come here, I am extremely amused at the decorum you guys are displaying in front of this piece of trash,” Monday said following the meeting, pointing at Patterson. “But seriously — disgusting. And I think you guys need to deal with this insect over here and he needs to move on.”
Monday said Patterson has behaved like a Republican, pointing to the recently leaked recording and Krane’s 2019 comments about Patterson being a secret Republican.
“Come on — do something about this s---,” Monday said. “Disgusting. Sorry, but God----. I’m leaving now.”
Following the meeting, Patterson declined to comment to The Athens NEWS on any subject (including recent discussion about assaults on the Depot Street stairs), citing inaccuracies in recent Athens NEWS reporting. He said The Athens NEWS now needs to submit all questions in writing.
When pressed multiple times over the course of the four-minute interview for a single example of recent inaccurate reporting, Patterson was unable to provide an example, instead repeating that his new policy is that The Athens NEWS should submit questions in writing and staring at the reporter in silence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Damon, it would be better if before you berate someone o facts, you make sure you're right. There was a bartender running. You were confused; https://www.athensnews.com/news/election/smiling-skull-saloon-bartender-an-independent-enters-at-large-athens-city-council-race/article_2fff8216-37b1-5d88-97a1-ace1d6e91301.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.