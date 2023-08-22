O’Betty’s Red Hots, the West State Street restaurant that has been an Athens icon for folks who like a great hotdog and fries, recently celebrated 20 years in business.
Located at 15 W. State St. in the Cameron Building — the smallest building on West State Street — O’Betty’s hours are between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the dining room; takeout window between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. If the dining room is full — side note, the back area has cool skylights — then you can sit outside on the front stoop, eat a Salome or Gypsy with fries and people watch.
Here are a few things the Athens News learned when talking to owner Bob Satmary over lunch recently.
The inspiration for the restaurant’s name comes from a real person, Betty Maple — who still lives in the area. Satmary said he wanted a name that folks would remember and well, that’s a pretty memorable name for a restaurant.
Satmary said he chose hotdogs because of his belief that everybody should have a hotdog on their birthday, Fourth of July or whenever. Also, Satmary didn’t want to run a pizza place or something similar because there are so many of those in Athens’ college market — instead, he wanted to serve something unique.
People come from near and far for these hotdogs because they are uniquely divine to say the least — DEFINITELY not gas station hotdogs — but gigantic well-cooked hotdogs and sausages made in Ohio that deserve names inspired by burlesque dancers such as:
Salome ‘Dance the 7 Veils’ — entices with a taste of Chicago with sport peppers, sweet relish, pickle spear, fresh diced tomato, diced onion, stadium mustard, and a dash of celery seed.
Blaze ‘The Queen’ — Fit for Royalty but she settled for the governor, Blaze beguiles with a strip of smoked bacon topped with homemade creamy, sweet cole slaw.
Gypsy ‘High Class’ — Classy and crisp with Heinz ketchup, Cleveland stadium mustard, sweet relish, and fresh diced onions.
Hootchy-Kootchy — Create your own Burlesque Show with the Show Stoppers of your choice on an all beef natural-casing dog and a toasted bun.
There all sorts of condiments and toppings for folks who are particular about what they put on their hotdogs.
Some people are connoisseurs of wine or fine cigars, I am a fry guy — I love french fries, always have.
Satmary said O’Betty’s fries are hand-cut daily, soaked in water to remove the starches, blanched once, and then finished upon your request, resulting in top quality fries — no doubt. I’ll say it again — these are top-shelf fries you won’t get anywhere else.
The fries are served in many ways too, such as chili cheese fries and very cheesy fries.
And there are other menu items such as chili and grilled cheese sandwiches that deserve a thumbs up.
Menu prices are moderate, very affordable for any budget with prices starting in the $4-$6 range. And it’s a good meal too — you’re not going to be hungry a few hours after lunch. For information about the menu, merchandise or store hours, go to O’Betty’s website at http://www.obettys.com/
What is Satmary’s origin story — he went to school at Ohio University and lived many years in New York City, Manhattan. He loves Athens but bounced back and forth between Athens and Manhattan for a long time before deciding to settle down here about 20 years ago. He said Athens has always been welcoming and hospitable — it is the kind of place where if you embrace the community, it will embrace you.
Other things to know about Satmary — he can cook Asian food and has prepared culinary sensations in kitchens where he’s worked.
In the past, Satmary has worked at Casa Nueva, another iconic restaurant in town across the street from O’Betty’s.
Satmary collects eclectic things for the shelves at O’Betty’s such as an electric hotdog cooker and photos of burlesque entertainers that decorate the walls of the cozy restaurant.
As to burlesque — Satmary organizes shows that are a lot of fun.
Like many people, Satmary said, folks who’ve spent time in Athens, but move away, tend to make a stop at O’Betty’s or other long-running restaurants to taste a bit of nostalgia.
And that’s true — when I’ve needed to restore my soul over the years, I’ve always visited Athens and had a meal that brings back memories — local fare that I can’t get anywhere else. I remember that first time I ate at O’Betty’s — wow!
To Satmary and the crew at O’Betty’s, I say thanks for the memories and congratulations on 20 years in business.
