O'Betty's Red Hots

Owner Bob Satmary poses in front of the counter at O’Betty’s Red Hots, on West State Street, in Athens. The restaurant celebrated its 20th anniversary Aug. 15, by giving a free small order of fries to every customer.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

O’Betty’s Red Hots, the West State Street restaurant that has been an Athens icon for folks who like a great hotdog and fries, recently celebrated 20 years in business.

Located at 15 W. State St. in the Cameron Building — the smallest building on West State Street — O’Betty’s hours are between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the dining room; takeout window between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. If the dining room is full — side note, the back area has cool skylights — then you can sit outside on the front stoop, eat a Salome or Gypsy with fries and people watch.


  

