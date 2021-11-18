The Athens City-County Health Department and local school districts are reporting a successful initial roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine for children, with hundreds vaccinated across the county.
In late October, the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged 5 through 11 years.
No serious side effects have been detected in an ongoing study of the vaccine's safety among approximately 3,100 children, according to the FDA.
Last Friday, 407 children in the age group went to Heritage Hall for a mass vaccination clinic, ACCHD Health Commissioner James Gaskell said; some 300 have registered for a second clinic on Friday.
Based on U.S. Census Data, the 457 young people vaccinated since the emergency approval accounts for 6% of eligible people aged five to 17.
The health department is also offering school-based clinics for students who couldn’t make the larger events. Those clinics vaccinated 17 students at Alexander Local Schools, 16 in Amesville, 17 in Coolville and nine at West Elementary, Gaskell said. Around 50 signed up to be vaccinated at Nelsonville-York and around 20 in Trimble.
Many parents in the Athens City School District opted for the mass vaccination clinics for convenience, said Superintendent Tom Gibbs. Also, due to coronavirus protocols, the parents could not be present with the kids at the school during the clinic.
“For the school-based ones — just because of the COVID protocols — not allowing parents to come, then they should take them to the mass vax clinics at Heritage Hall,” Gibbs said. “But if they want to get their child vaccinated, but couldn't make (the mass vaccine clinics) work, we would help them out.”
Gaskell said he saw many of the Athens City School District students at the clinic last week.
“In Athens proper, a lot of the kids we might see in the school system came to our mass vax clinic,” Gaskell said.
Federal Hocking Local Schools Superintendent David Hanning said the district had distributed an interest survey and received 80 interested children. Just under 40 students were vaccinated at health department clinics at Amesville and Coolville elementaries, he said, but a large portion of the interested families chose to attend the vaccination clinic in Athens, he said.
He said many selected the Athens clinic option because it was offered before the visiting clinics were.
“Because at the time that was a known and the health department wasn't able to let us know when they would come to us,” Hanning said.
Gaskell and other health experts, say it is important to get younger children vaccinated not only to prevent spread of the virus, but also to reduce the load on pediatric hospitals. According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 16 Ohio children have died from coronavirus. In Athens, 806 children have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.
Athens County currently has a 67.59% vaccination rate among adults over age 18, according to the ODH COVID-19 dashboard.
Gaskell said this school year has gone smoothly in terms of the spread of COVID-19 and low transmission rates, and applauded school districts for continuing to abide by health measures like masking.
“Our schools are doing really well,” Gaskell said. “They're not having much disease — single digits by and large.”
Hanning said overall, the school year has gone well without any major disruptions due to coronavirus. He said contact tracing shows most students at Federal Hocking who have tested positive or were quarantined were exposed to coronavirus from somewhere other than a school setting.
“We’re glad to see that — that tells us we’re able to keep it under control in our environment,” Hanning said.
Alexander Local Schools Superintendent Lindy Douglas attributed much of the success of a smooth school year to the information and vaccination opportunities provided by the ACCHD.
“I think the health department has done a tremendous job to work with school districts in the county to prevent covid and keep our schools open,” Douglas said.
Hanning said there was interest in youth vaccinations, although he said it was not very widespread. He said some might be hesitant about the emergency use authorization for children. However, he added he expects to see a slow increase in youth vaccinations over time.
“At this point, there's no requirement that the kids are vaccinated but my hope is that more of them would be just to keep them from getting sick,” Hanning said.
However, he cautioned Federal Hocking is not out of the woods yet in terms of coronavirus spread.
“We’re still pretty cautious, we don't believe it's going to go away anytime soon,” Hanning said.
Douglas encouraged any parents seeking information about vaccinations for children should reach out to the school or to the ACCHD.
“I think it's a positive move for our students and family — the county making it readily available to make that choice and decision has been very good,” Douglas said. “Communication is the key — and we will continue to work very closely with the Athens County Health Department,” Douglas said.
The Friday, Nov. 19, vaccination clinic will be offered at Heritage Hall on W. Union Street in Athens from 1 to 6 p.m., with the Pzifer vaccine available to all ages five and up. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian present. There is no charge for vaccination.
