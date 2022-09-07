Do you leave work everyday feeling emotionally frustrated and physically worn out?
Is your employer consistently expecting more and more work out of you than seems humanly possible?
Lately, do you find yourself daydreaming about getting up from your work station, walking out the door and never coming back?
Because, if this sounds like you then a recent study by the American Psychological Association (APA) confirms that you’re not alone.
In fact, this study reports that in 2001, 71% of Americans were feeling severely overworked-all of which has resulted in a virtual epidemic of job burnout through out the U.S.
In conjunction, another study done by MyBioSource.com. revealed that on July 11, 2022, workers in Ohio officially reached their peak burnout rate. This study goes on to relate that factors such as modern technology and working remotely have turned the traditional eight hour work days into a “round the clock activity” that has way too many employees feeling disrespected and depressed.
The Mayo Clinic defines “job burnout” as, “a special type of work-related stress — a state of physical and emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of personal identity.”
Next, they identify the following as some of the signs of job burnout: feelings of disillusionment at work, a cynical or critical attitude at work, an inability to concentrate on your job, work-related mind racing interfering with your sleep habits and using food, alcohol or drugs to feel better about yourself.
So, how can you overcome job burnout? The online business magazine, ACAMS Today, published an article on December 12, 2021 entitled, “Preventing Burnout in a Post-Pandemic World” which addresses this very subject. The article advises burnout suffers to start by asking themselves some of the following questions:
* Do I have too much on my plate at work?
* Am I taking enough breaks at work?
* Do I beat up on myself when I don’t meet a deadline?
* Have I been skipping lunch at work?
* Do I actually like the company I’m working for?
Afterwards, the article maintains that overworked individuals can start their own personal healing process by taking better care of themselves, stop beating up on themselves, reevaluating their work-oriented goals and focussing on the aspects of their job that they can control-as opposed to the things they can’t.
In conjunction, if you’re suffering from job burnout and are looking for some solutions then Kristi Kinnard, General Manager at Career Connections located at 449 East State Street, has a suggestion...
Specifically, Kinnard recommends that employees who are feeling over stressed can try reaching out to their boss. She explained, “Many times when someone is having work-related problems-like feeling over worked or not prepared to take on a lot of responsibility on the job-it all comes back to a lack of communication.”
She added, “I’ve never worked with an employer who wasn’t interested in communicating with their employees-especially when they’re having with their job.” She expressed that, “Having a professional conversation with their employer could be the first step towards resolving any problems they’re having at work.”
Kinnard added, “Once they start talking with their boss they may discover that the solutions they’ve been looking for might have been right in front of them all along.”
However, many times when people are suffering from job burnout, they assume that the quickest remedy for their predicament is to simply quit their job and find a better one.
But, according to Master Certified Life Coach, Sue Bowles MS, MCLC, quitting your job is a step that no one should impulsively rush into. Located in Pataskala, Bowles offers career counseling services and specializes in helping people who feel stuck get “unstuck.”
She detailed how, “Since I deal with people on a case-by-case basis, and everyone’s situation is different, there’s no one cookie cutter answer to whether someone who is experiencing burnout should quit their job.”
But, Bowles cautions people who feel they’re on the verge of quitting their job to take a step back before they make any decisions and “not act on an emotional response to what could be a temporary situation.”
Bowles suggests that they take some time to examine when the burnout they’ve been experiencing originated. She elaborated that, “This way they can better determine if the frustration they’re feeling directly involved a change in their job duties, a promotion they didn’t get, or began when a relationship with a supervisor or co-worker took a bad turn.”
She maintains that this plan of action can help someone who feels like their job is sucking the life out of them get some much needed perspective. This step can also provide them with a clearer picture of what their options are before they choose a course of action.
More importantly, Bowles proposes that anyone suffering from job burnout might ask themselves if their job has been infringing on their personal integrity?
She explained, “The kind of work we choose to do should ideally be an expression of ourselves, what we bring to the table, and our personal values. So, if we feel like our job has been asking us to compromise our personal integrity and our values, then this is something we need to look at.”
She went on to say, “In order for anyone to have a healthy work/life balance, then their job must in some way be fulfilling to them. Because, even if they are experiencing symptoms of burnout, if the work they do makes them feel good about themselves, then they might want to reconsider giving that up.”
For more information on Master Certified Life Coach, Sue Bowles MS, MCLC, visit www.suebowles.com.
