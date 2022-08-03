In recent weeks, The Athens News has filed public records requests to learn more about salary information for the top folks at Ohio University and the county’s elected officeholders.
To conclude this series, the newspaper asked the City of Athens for the salary information for its elected and appointed officials.
This series of stories is inspired by a story that appeared in The Athens News from January of 1982. For those figures, see the end of this article.
City Auditor Kathy Hecht answered this public records request and provided the salary information for these leaders.
City Council approves the pay scales, staffing, and elected official’s salaries by ordinance.
When asked when was the last time city officials received raises, Hecht said, “We get raises every year but elected official’s salaries are set at least 4 years (or two years for council) in advance. They can’t set their salaries while they are in office or after they have filed to run.”
Pensions
Hecht said as to pensions, the city’s contribution rate is currently 14% of the employee’s earnable salary while the employee contribution rate is currently 10% of the employee’s earnable salary. The Ohio Public Employees Retirement System sets the employer and employee contribution rates as permitted by statute.
Hecht said the city’s current roster has 304 employees, which includes part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees. One hundred and three of those employees have worked with the City of Athens for 10 or more years, and 84 of those 103 employees are full-time.
Vacation
As to vacation time, eligible employees must be in active work status for six months prior to using accrued vacation leave and will then be granted time off for vacations during each year, according to city code.
After one year of continuous service, non-union employees other than non-union fire personnel receive two weeks annual vacation credit – 3.1 hours per pay period. After eight years of continuous service, employees receive three weeks of vacation – 4.6 hours per pay period. After 15 years of continuous service, employees receive 4 weeks of vacation – 6.2 hours per pay period. After 25 years of continuous service, employees receive five weeks – 7.7 hours per pay period.
As to non-union fire personnel, after one year of continuous service, employees receive two weeks of vacation – 3.7 hours per pay period. After eight years of continuous service, employees receive three weeks of vacation – 5.54 hours per pay period. After 15 years of continuous service, employees receive four weeks of vacation – 7.39 hours per pay period. After 25 years of continuous service, employees receive five weeks of vacation – 9.24 hours per pay period.
Sick Leave
Sick leave accumulation is granted at the rate of 4.6 hours per pay period for full-time employees and pro-rated for three-quarter time and permanent part-time employees, according to city code.
An employee shall only be eligible for liquidated sick leave at the time of retirement at a pay of 4:1 ratio of accumulation to pay basis, according to city code. The maximum accumulation that may be converted is limited to 960 hours which converts to 240 hours paid out. An employee shall be eligible for liquidated sick leave at the time of retirement.
Insurance
According to city code, full-time, three-quarter time employees and elected officials shall receive term life insurance valued at $25,000 and accidental death and dismemberment coverage (AD&D) valued at $25,000. Excluded from this provision are permanent part-time, part-time and seasonal employees. The life insurance and AD&D benefit begins the day the employee is hired and terminates on the employee’s last day of employment.
Health insurance costs vary from employee to employee depending on a multitude of factors to truly quantify succinctly in this story, however, city employees do pay premiums and have health insurance.
Education Incentive Policy
The Educational Incentive Program (EIP) rewards non-union employees who take the initiative to increase their job worth by gaining job-related knowledge, behaviors and professional skills that add value to the department and city, according to city code.
Parking
Employees working in the City Building and the Law Administration Building will be issued hang tags to cover parking on the 3rd floor or above in the City Parking Garage during normal working hours, according to city code.
Clothing Allowance
The city may furnish personal protective equipment, where appropriate, items of clothing such as gloves, boots, hard hats and cold weather gear as deemed necessary by the Service-Safety Director to protect employees during on-the-job assignments. The city may supply up to five shirts with the city logo when appropriate, according to city code.
Police and fire personnel shall receive uniform and a dry cleaning allowance, the same as granted in union agreements for firefighters and policed officers. Police and fire chiefs are allowed an additional $100 annually.
State of Emergency
If the mayor or the sheriff declares a state of emergency, and “non-essential personnel” are directed by the city administration not to report to work, they shall be paid their regular work hours missed, according to city code.
Payment for designated “essential personnel” who are directed to report to work in such circumstances shall earn on a premium basis two times their hourly rate for all hours worked during their regular shift during the term of emergency called by the mayor or sheriff, according to city code.
”Inside baseball” as to shared salaries
A bit of “inside baseball” as to the salary for municipal court judge — $147,716 – a total that comes from three sources: state, county and town. City’s share is $37,950 and the County’s share of the municipal judge’s salary is $25,300.
Senate Bill 296 provides judges with a 1.75 percent cost of living adjustment that began in 2020 and continues through calendar year 2028, according to statute. These increases are calculated based on the total salary payable to the judge, exclusive of any amounts payable to state law, but added to the state’s portion of the judge’s compensation.
On that note, Prosecutor and Law Director salary is all through the city, Hecht said. The only other salary that is shared with the county is the bailiff’s.
Blast from the past
Here is how much elected officials earned in 1982, according to the Athens News.
• Mayor Donald Barnett: $23,000
• Municipal Court Judge Tom Hodson: $43,651
• Service-Safety Director Jim Deardorff: $22,360
• Code Enforcement Director Tim Goodall: $16,000
• Auditor Mary Jo Alexander-Krusac: $17,600
• Treasurer Don Green: $4,200
• Police Chief Ted Jones: $22,360
• Fire Chief Richard Cooley: $22,360
• Prosecutor Hila Zerbsi: $19,240
• Clerk of Municipal Court Yvonne Mayer: $15,340
• City Council Members (7): $1,200
• Clerk of Council: $14,040
Miles Layton is Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Company.
