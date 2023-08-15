As with last week’s story about City of Athens public officials salaries, here’s the salary information about elected officeholders and others serving Athens County.
As with more from our days of yore series, the Athens News reached out to County Auditor Jill Davidson for the current list of salaries, who quickly responded, so the Auditor’s Office gets a gold star for transparency and providing this information in a timely manner.
This document provides our readers with an explanation for each elected salary and the pay amount.
Davidson explained the factors that determine how much these officials are paid.
For those readers who may be interested in knowing how much county officials were paid more than 40 years ago, that information is posted at the end of the story.
Davidson said state statute determines the salaries for elected county officials.
Davidson said elected officials’ pay increases are the cost of living adjustment. There is no other pay increase or raise provided.
Davidson said commissioners, auditors, clerks of courts, coroners, engineers, recorders and treasurers receive a cost of living adjustment of 1.75% that started in 2021 and continues through 2028. Prosecutors, judges and sheriffs receive a COLA of 1.75% that began in 2020 and continues through 2028. Board of Elections members generally receive a 1.75% COLA from 2019 through to 2028, with some exceptions.
Davidson said there was a considerable period of time that county elected officials did not have a cost of living increase.
Worth noting, the compensation of common pleas judges is paid by both the state and the county, according to state statute. The county pays an amount equal to 18 cents per capital. This dollar amount may not be less than $14,000 based on the official latest federal census. County’s fixed share is $35,000.
Salary for municipal court judge comes from three sources: state, county and town. County’s share of the municipal judge’s salary is $25,300.
State law provides judges with a 1.75% cost of living adjustment that began in 2020 and continues through calendar year 2028, according to statute. These increases are calculated based on the total salary payable to the judge, exclusive of any amounts payable to state law, but added to the state’s portion of the judge’s compensation.
On that note, judges, not the statute, set the compensation of magistrates. The magistrates are not elected.
Also, judges only have one pay class, whereas other elected officials are divided into 6 pay classes, Davidson said.
Here is how much elected officials earned in 1982, according to the Athens News.
County Commissioners (3): $17,600
Auditor Pete Couladis: $22,000
Sheriff Robert Allen: $19,750
Treasurer Dick Coe: $17,064
Prosecutor Mike Ward: $25,250
Common Pleas Court Judge William Rowland: $45,239
Juvenile Court Judge Robert Jones: $45,239
Miles Layton is Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Company.
