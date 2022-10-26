What are the most popular costumes for Halloween 2022?
According to Chris Mullins, manager of Spirit Halloween store located at the Market on State at 1002 East State Street, Athens, iconic characters from the 70’s, 80’s slasher horror films are definitely the store’s biggest sellers so far.
Mullins stated, “Characters like Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movies of the 70’s and 80’s, and Jason Voorhees from “Friday The 13th” (1980) have been really popular this year. And, Chucky from the “Child’s Play” (1988) movies is a big seller this season, too.
He added that, “Another trend we’re seeing this year are characters from popular newer television shows like “Squid Game” and “Ted Lasso.” Though, characters from older shows like “The Addams Family,” and the Scooby Gang from the “Scooby Doo” cartoons are always popular year after year.
Some of this season’s newer additions to Spirit Halloween’s selection include Sanderson Sisters costumes based on the recently released comedy, “Hocus Pocus 2.”
Mullins related, “When it comes to movies, characters from the Harry Potter” films aren’t as popular this year. But, for some reason characters from the musical, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) are in demand.”
Mullins explained how, “Some times, trends at Halloween time are easy to predict. When “Hocus Pocus 2” opened and became a hit then it became pretty obvious that costumes based on characters from that movie were going to be popular.”
He added, “Then, there are other times when older movies like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” get rediscovered by new generations and suddenly everyone wants to dress up like “Jack Skellington.”
Another unexpected trend were “Pennywise” masks that resemble both the 1990 and 2017 versions of the creature who feeds on the fears of small children in Stephen King’s 1986 novel “It.”
Along with a vast selection of costumes, Spirit Halloween also offers wigs, makeup and various props that cover everything from a devil’s pitchfork, to a bloody plastic ax that could easily pass for a prop on a “Friday The 13th” movie set.
And for grown ups, there are classic costume choices like gangsters, flappers, naughty private school girls, and even PG-rated versions of fairy tale characters, such as a risque Red Riding Hood outfit.
So, what costumes aren’t so popular this season?
Eric Robinson is also an employee of Spirit Halloween. He expressed, “From what I’ve noticed, policemen and policewomen costumes have not been popular at all this year.”
He added, “A few years ago, pirate costumes used to be some of our best-sellers. That was probably due to the popularity of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series.”
“Since no new movies from that franchise have been out in a while, customers have just moved onto other characters.” Robinson stated.
In regard to children’s costumes, Mullins shared, “Disney characters always have, and always will, be big sellers. Other than that, super heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman will probably never go away”
Spirit Halloween also offers special original costumes for much younger children and infants — the most popular of which is the Pumpkin Bunting which is made for children ages 0-6 months.
Owned by Spencer Gifts, Spirit Halloween Spirit is the undisputed leader in Halloween-themed merchandise in the United States, and currently operates 1,450 stores throughout North America.
According to www.businessinsider.com, ever year, Spirit Halloween employs an estimated 30,000 temporary employees.
Mullins shared he can’t get over how much things have changed since he went trick or treating as a little boy.
He expressed, “When I was little, all we needed was a mask a T-shirt and a bag to hold your candy. Now, things are really different. Today, the costumes are bigger and better and sometimes even have movie-style props.”
