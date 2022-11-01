Honey for the Heart Parade's pride shines

More than 300 people marched Saturday in the Honey for the Heart parade downtown and there were easily at least a 1,000 folks watching and cheering, an excellent example of community spirit. A video of the parade is posted on the Athens News' Facebook page.

 Photo by Miles Layton/Athens News

The 10th Annual Honey for the Heart Parade was a blast with its colorful heads, costumes, drums, music and smiles.

Saturday’s parade up and down North Court Street in downtown Athens was a pop-up studio project of Passion Works Studio located at 20 East State Street. First established in 2011, the parade was conceived as a collaborative community event geared to launch the annual Halloween festivities in downtown Athens.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments