Honey for the Heart Parade's pride shines

The 10th Annual Honey for the Heart Parade was a blast with its colorful heads, costumes, drums, music and smiles.
Saturday’s parade up and down North Court Street in downtown Athens was a pop-up studio project of Passion Works Studio located at 20 East State Street. First established in 2011, the parade was conceived as a collaborative community event geared to launch the annual Halloween festivities in downtown Athens.
“I’m very happy with this year’s parade,” Passion Works Executive Director/Founder Patty Mitchell said. “We had a few puppets from previous years — but everything else was made this year. It felt fresh and so full of joy! This was our 10th year. We had parades in place over covid, but were not able to make at the level we returned to. We are so grateful to be able to hold the Honey for the Heart pop up studio at Central Venue. They are absolutely welcoming, the space is huge and so close to Court St. An absolute dream!”
Mitchell said during the month of October, both Ohio University and various community members were working together to create puppets and costumes for the parade out of recycled materials.
“After a month long community making experience we collaborated with over 1,700 people with the vast majority of participants being OU first-year students through one of our sponsors Ohio University Learning Communities,” Mitchell said. “Arts for Ohio was our other major sponsor and they encouraged many College of Fine Arts Students to get involved and experience community collaborative residency work.”
Mitchell estimates that well over 300 people marched in the parade and there were easily more than a 1,000 folks watching. A video of the parade is posted on the Athens News’ Facebook page was “liked” by 489 people who shared the post 116 times and left 22 comments.
“The numbers of participants was outstanding and the feeling from the crowd was exhilarating. An absolute ‘Athens Love Fest!’” she said. “There were so many happy faces, laughter, hugs, dancing....the music was great, fabulous weather, roaring crowd....couldn’t be happier! Passion Works Studio is thrilled to put on this parade, pop up community studio and able to respond to other community events. We love Athens and we really felt the love Saturday kicking off Athens Halloween.”
