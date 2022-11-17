Jill Thompson labels herself as one of those girls who never left home.
And while she still lives in Athens County, the same place she was born, raised, educated and raised her own family, Thompson hasn’t regretted it one bit.
Today Thompson is awaiting the results of her most recent re-election campaign to serve another term as the Athens County Auditor, a position she has held since October 2000.
Thompson grew up on a farm in the Alexander township outside of Athens with her parents and two older brothers.
“My dad was the first to bring beefalo to Ohio so we had a beef cattle farm, mostly Herefords but my dad brought in all kind of critters, different breeds of cattle. We had goats. We had pigs. We had chickens. We had sheep. I grew up on a farm with two brothers and definitely learned the value of hard work,” Thompson said.
The children weren’t allowed to have jobs in the community as there was plenty to do on the farm. After graduation, Thompson enrolled at Ohio University to get some life knowledge.
“My mother was a house wife and a farm hand. That’s what I thought, this is what you do,” Thompson said. “I knew I needed a piece of paper that said I was qualified to do something and I was going to be good at something, at least a housewife. I took finance classes, real estate classes, computer programming, computer science.”
Thompson worked her way through college earning money at her grandparents’ various businesses. And if she didn’t have the money to go the next quarter or semester, she didn’t.
“I learned by pulling up myself from my bootstraps,” Thompson said. “Sometimes I did well and sometimes I didn’t. I’ve learned when you work full-time and go to college as a young person, you aren’t as disciplined and I didn’t do as well as maybe I could have. That was probably one of my more challenging times, getting through some of those years.”
After graduation, Thompson spent a short time in banking before quickly learning that was not her place.
It was then by happenstance that Thompson applied for a job in the county auditor’s office and found what within a few years would be a home she’d occupied for decades.
“That was my first introduction to the county auditor’s office,” Thompson said. “Public service is one of those things either you really love it or it doesn’t agree with you…. I truly fell in love with public service and the auditor’s office specifically so that’s what I ended up doing.”
When her boss left office four years later, Thompson left too as she didn’t mesh well with his successor.
For the next three years, Thompson helped her parents with their hardware store and rental property business while she was raising her own family.
When the county auditor retired, Thompson was approached about applying for the vacancy. While she thought herself to be too young and experienced, she applied anyway and was named to the position in October 2000.
For Thompson, the position is all about helping people. That’s what she said about why she loves it so much, even after 22 years.
“My answer today is the same as if you would have asked me 22 years ago. I have the ability every day that I am there to help people,” she said.
Navigating bureaucracy is difficult, challenging and frustrating so any time Thompson can help someone through it to what they need, she considers it a success.
Sometimes the struggles people face can be solved in her office but many times, Thompson said she is just directing people to other county offices or agencies that she believes can be of service. In most cases, she never finds out if the person got the answer or help they were seeking.
She had a situation like that recently on the campaign trail.
Thompson had been called by a constituent who wanted one of her yard signs. When she arrived at his home, they began talking and he mentioned the damage to his home and that he was struggling to pay his taxes due to finances and struggles with the treasurer’s office.
“He didn’t know I could help him. He just had a bad experience with another office and was talking,” Thompson said.
She mentioned he may be able to get some tax relief and some other help through the ARPA funds that counties currently have access to through the federal government. She gave him some information and suggestions and went on her way.
“I never knew what happened but maybe the day before the election he put a post out thanking me for helping him with his problem. I was joyful that it actually worked out for him,” she said. “I try to get people in the right direction but I never know what the outcome is so it was kind of fun with that one.
“I just feel like to be able to network effectively, to be able to be approachable, to have the opportunity to help folks who might not have the resources to help themselves, that is why I love public service.”
Thompson has started asking people to let her know if they come to a resolution or how things turn out so she knows where to send others with similar situations in the future. Her belief is that 90 percent of her job is reading just to keep up on changes at the state level, changes in her own position and programs that can benefit the taxpayers.
Thompson believes that the knowledge she has gained from doing so much research and reading has been beneficial in all of the leadership work she has done on the regional and state level through her county auditor position.
She has led three different statewide associations in recent years, County Auditors Association of Ohio, Ohio Government Finances Officers Association and the Ohio Council of County Officials.
“I work hard and not only do I have the opportunity to help my constituents in Athens County, but I can help change laws around the state that make our offices function better everywhere and help other elected officials lead better and make decisions in their communities,” she said.
Thompson said she hopes that by working with these associations she can serve as an example and mentor to new county officials, especially county auditors, just like the mentors she had when she was starting out.
For Thompson, public service is really about serving the public.
“I find that rewarding every day that I’m on the job, to have people reach out to you and have confidence and trust in you regardless what they issue is, they believe in you that you can help them,” she said. “I never stop being humbled by that or wowed. Having people reach out and say, ‘This might be outside the box but I was hoping you might be able to help me.’ If I personally can’t, I don’t know a time I haven’t been able to put them into contact with someone who could.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.