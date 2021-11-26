Add your holiday events and activities at athensnews.com/calendar.
Spirit of giving
- Toys for the Children Toy Drive. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 27. Athens City Pool Parking Lot, 601 E. State St., Athens.Help Bryana collect toys to distribute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to those who can’t go home for the holidays. If you have questions or would like to see the toy wish list, please Bryana Wallace at 740-590-7833.
- Donkey for the Dogs Christmas Gift Table. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Donkey Coffee & Espresso, W. Washington St., Athens. Stop by the Friends of the Shelter Dogs Holiday table for homemade dog treats, locally made treats, tees, Christmas gifts and more while supporting the programs we offer the shelter dogs: shots, flea med, wormer, funds for sick and injured dogs, and much more! Plus meet some cute shelter dogs.
Parades and Santa Claus
- City of Athens Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival. 6–8 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 2. Athens Armory, North Court Street. Information at https://athenschamber.org.
- Krampus Parade. 5-7 p.m. Sat., Dec. 4. Chosen Pathways Spiritual Emporium, 400 E. State St. Suite A, Athens. In European mythology, Krampus accompanied St. Nicholas to punish naughty children. All ages are welcome to join the fun. Krampusnaucht is traditionally December 5. We will walk from Chosen Pathways to Donatos, then cross over to the Athens Community Center to enjoy doughnuts with hot cocoa and cider. Then we will walk back again to chosen Pathways. Costumes are encouraged, the scarier the better — look for Krampus mask patterns for sale on Etsy. Bring your bells, drums and handheld lanterns (no flashlights, please). We will make lots of noise and have some fun bringing in the holidays in Athens. More info on Facebook.
- Visit Santa. Santa’s Workshop, 6–8 p.m. Thursdays Dec. 9–23, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 4–18. Corner of Court and Washington streets, Athens.
- Guernsey County Courthouse Holiday Light Show. 5:30–11 p.m. Nov. 25–27, Dec. 3–4, Dec. 10–11, Dec. 17–18, Dec. 24–26, Dec. 31–Jan. 1; 5:30–9 p.m. other days.Guernsey County Courthouse, 801 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.
- Gallipolis in Lights. Nov. 25–Jan. 2. Virtual lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 25.
- Belpre Holiday Lights. Nov. 27–Jan. 2.
- Merry-etta Tour of Lights. 6–10 p.m. Wed. Dec. 1–Fri., Dec. 31. Marietta.
- Columbus Commons Holiday Lights powered by the AEP Foundation. Dusk to 11 p.m. daily Nov. 19–Jan. 2. 160 S. High St., Columbus. More than 400,000 LED lights. Roaming musicians, free hot chocolate and carousel rides from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
Local goodies for order
- Chesterhill Produce Auction Holiday Bundles.Place orders by Dec. 1; pick up at the CPA in Chesterhill or 2–5 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 16 at Rural Action office, 8 N. Plains Rd., The Plains. Small bundle, $30: Popcorn, wheat bread, chocolate candy, fruit jam, pint of syrup, dessert bread. Medium bundle $60: All of small bundle plus bar of soap, homemade candle, 3-foot rug, cutting board. Large bundle, $100: All of medium bundle (rug is 4') plus bag of chips, Integration Acres item, rolling pin.
- Catholic Women's Club Cookie Trays. Preorders with payment due by Wed., Dec. 1; pick up at the Holy Family Center, 75 Stewart St., 3–6 p.m. Fri., Dec. 10, or 10 a.m.–noon Sat., Dec. 11. Assorted cookies, kolaches (walnut, apricot, poppyseed or prune) and Father Mark's homemade cinnamon rolls.
Craft shows etc.
- Athens Holiday Market. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 4–18. Market on State, 701 East State St, Athens. Find jewelry, fiber, painting, prints, ceramics, woodworking, sweets, baked goods, plants, eco-printed scarves, clothing, quilted bags and more. Sponsored by the Athens Art Guild, Athens Farmers Market and Market on State.
- Prints, Plants & Pots Sale. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., Dec. 4; noon–5 p.m. Sun., Dec. 5. Arts West, 132 W. State St., Athens. A truly unique shopping experience featuring handmade artwork, live plants and ceramic work, all created or grown by local artists or horticulturalists. Get a jump on your holiday shopping while supporting your local economy! Parking available behind Arts West.
- Christmas Craft Show. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sat., Dec. 11. Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane, Albany. All vendors are handmade only and will offer a large variety of handmade items.
- Chesterhill Holiday Auction. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Sat., Dec. 11. Chesterhill Produce Auction, 8380 Wagoner Rd., Chesterhill. Plenty of gifts and seasonal products available. Walk throughs begin one hour before the auction begins.
- Riverside Cloggers Benefit Craft/Vendor Show. Noon-6 p.m. Sat., Dec. 11, Syracuse Community Center, 2244 7th St., Syracuse, Ohio. Fundraiser for Middleport’s Riverside Cloggers to attend a workshop in Gatlinburg, Tenn., in March 2022.
- Rural Action Holiday Open House. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Tues., Dec. 14. UpCycle Ohio Thrift Store and Community Makerspace, Athens.
Local handmade and micro businesses
Apparel, accessories and jewelry
- Tina’s Tiaras. Handmade tiaras for all ages. Products also available at Starbrick Gallery, Nelsonville; Hyacinth Bean Florist, West Union Street; Passion Works Studio, Uptown Athens.
- Nadine’s Nook. Hand-sewn masks, scrunchies, polymer clay figurines
- Crowes Nest Created. Hand-crocheted scarves, baby blankets, throw blankets.
- Late Century Vintage. Vintage clothing and accessories.
Original art
- Passion Works Studio. 20 E. State St., Athens. Products also available at The Bobcat Depot in Baker Center; The Bobcat Store, McKee House 103, OU campus; OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Gift Shop; Raphael’s Salon, Court Street, Athens; Southeast Ohio History Center, West State and Congress streets, Athens; Hyacinth Bean Florist, West Union Street, Athens.
- Saturday Darling. Hand-designed copper enamel and watercolor art.
- Little Things of Art. Unique metal art prints.
- Art by Rachelle LeRoy. Watercolor prints, stickers and custom dog or cat portraits.
Art, craft, sewing, needlework supplies
- The Blue Hutch. Artificial and silk flowers, fruit, greenery; vintage and bulk beads.
- The Stitcherhood. Cross-stitch patterns by download.
- Beads and Things. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Mon., Thurs., Fri.; 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat. Private visit by appointment on Tuesday or Wednesday. 8 N. Shafer St., Athens. Beads, pendants, jewelry findings.
- The College Bookstore Art Department. Bookstore is open 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Mon.–Fri., 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sun. Call ahead to verify that art store is open: 888-286-1804. 50 S. Court St., Athens. Sundry supplies for fine art, crafts, drafting.
- The Paper Circle. 35 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville. Specialty handmade papers and origami paper, original cards, bound books.
- Creative Creations. European-style and other types of charms and beads for jewelry making.
- Stich n Time Novelties. Vintage and newer sewing patterns, sewing and craft supplies.
Gamer gifts
- Hrothgar’s Hoard. Handmade wooden gaming accessories and gifts for gamers, sci-fi and fantasy fans.
- Art by Layton’s Gal. Stickers, buttons, charms and digital fanart.
Miscellaneous gifts
- Kat Altier Art. Hand-poured scented soy candles and whimsical stickers.
- Found From the Forest. Jewelry, bath and body products, candles inspired by nature. Products in White’s Mill and Kindred Market.
- Hxve Mercy. Funky jewelry and vinyl car decals.
- Hollow Handcrafts. Handmade string-wrapped and wire-wrapped brooms for use and decoration.
- Knight Tyme. Stained glass, nature-inspired jewelry and other handmade items.
- The Knotty Hooker Shop. Crochet and macrame, wire-wrapped jewelry.
- Lazo. Crocheted flower appliqués and more.
- Life’s Moments Designs. Handmade gift card and money envelopes, DIY paper flower kits, pin-back buttons.
- Putnam & Speedwell. Vintage furnishings, fashion, books and curiosities.
- Qberry Creations. Custom and handmade jewelry and gifts.
- Shakti Travelers Shop. Handmade items from India, Nepal, Thailand and Bali.
Visual and performing arts
- Starbrick Gallery Holiday Season Opening. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri., Nov. 26, Starbrick Gallery, 21 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville. Share the spirit of the season while you enjoy some snacks and great art made by local artists.
- "How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 2. Athena Cinema, Court St., Athens. Part of the Ninth Annual Holiday Film Series. Admission is a nonperishable food item or cash donation for the Athens Food Pantry. Proof of vaccination required for those 12 and up; masks required.
- “Elf.” 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sat., Dec. 4. Athena Cinema, Court St., Athens. Part of the Ninth Annual Holiday Film Series. Admission is a nonperishable food item or cash donation for the Athens Food Pantry. Proof of vaccination required for those 12 and up; masks required.
- “A Muppet Christmas Carol.” 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sat., Dec. 11. Athena Cinema, Court St., Athens. Part of the Ninth Annual Holiday Film Series. Admission is a nonperishable food item or cash donation for the Athens Food Pantry. Proof of vaccination required for those 12 and up; masks required.
- Holiday Pops with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 11. Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville. The first time the orchestra came to Stuart’s, the performance was sold out! Box seats: $37.50/advance, $42.50/door. Rows A–E: $37.50/advance, $42.50/door. Rows F–I: $27.50/advance, $32.50/door. Balcony: $22.50/advance, $27.50/door. https://stuartsoperahouse.org/events/columbus-symphony-orchestra/.
- “The Polar Express.” 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sat., Dec. 18. Athena Cinema, Court St., Athens. Part of the Ninth Annual Holiday Film Series. Admission is a nonperishable food item or cash donation for the Athens Food Pantry. Proof of vaccination required for those 12 and up; masks required.
- “It’s a Wonderful Life.” 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 23. Athena Cinema, Court St., Athens. Part of the Ninth Annual Holiday Film Series. Admission is a nonperishable food item or cash donation for the Athens Food Pantry. Proof of vaccination required for those 12 and up; masks required.
Kids and family activities
- Holiday Ornaments for Kids. 2-3:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 4. Burr Oak State Park, 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Rd., Glouster. Stop by the nature center to make a simple ornament for your tree or home. All materials provided.
- Upcycled Creations: Bows & Boughs. 3:30-5 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 9. Glouster Public Library, 20 Toledo St, Glouster. Create an upcycled centerpiece or wreath from gently used holiday supplies, natural greenery & a grapevine wreath base. Donate your creation back to the library and it will be distributed to a local business, take home what you make or do both!Light snacks and beverages will be provided.Masks are required for adults, and encouraged for children who are able to wear them.
- DIY Christmas Ornament. 1–3 p.m. Fri., Dec. 10. Coolville Public Library, 26401 Main St, Coolville. Join us for an hour or two to make a rustic, homey ornament, listen to Christmas music and leave the stress of the holidays behind.
- Holiday Wreath Making. 4–5 p.m. Weds., Dec. 15. Chauncey Public Library, 29 Converse St, Chauncey. Make a holiday wreath out of locally foraged greenery from Southeast Ohio ever green trees. We will take some time in this program to learn about our local evergreens and identify what trees the branches we are using came from. Each participant will leave with a holiday wreath.
- Winter Solstice Hike. Burr Oak State Park 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Rd., Glouster. 2–4 p.m. Tues., Dec. 21. Join the naturalist for a 1.5-mile hike to enjoy evergreen plants, many associated with the holiday season, on this shortest day of the year. Hot chocolate and homemade cookies by the fire after the hike. Wear sturdy hiking boots and dress for the weather. Meet in the lodge lobby.
