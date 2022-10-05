NELSONVILLE – ABC Players first production of the season, “Break a Leg,!” will prove Murphy’s law to be true: anything that can go wrong, will go wrong especially as a bunch of teenagers work to bring a play to life.
The play will run at the historic Stuart’s Opera House on Oct. 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.
The traditional opening night cry in the theater, “break a leg!” really means “good luck,” but in this comedy written by John O’Brien, every possible theatrical disaster, besides breaking a leg, happens. Actors answer the phone before it rings. Doors open before anyone knocks. Guns and lights go off when they shouldn’t and don’t go off when they should. And the leading actress even gets upset because her mother’s boyfriend eloped with her boyfriend’s mother.
“This has been a great show for me”, Jodi MacNeal, the show’s co-director and President of the ABC Players, said. “I love that it’s a group of teens and some adults getting to work together on stage and that it’s a lighthearted show that brings a lot of laughs and fun. I think a lot of people will enjoy this production.”
The cast includes Tatum L’Heureux, Austin Dellinger, Joe Balding, Ezra Thobaben, Vanessa Foreman, Alana Bruce, Julie Towne, Jozlyn Bew, Jada Traugh, Calista Bruce, Ryan Frost, Dan Maccabee (co-director), Melissa Maccabee, and Celeste Parsons.
“I think what makes this show so special is that we get to bring a lot of our own personality into these characters and with that you get to have even more fun through the process,” Traugh said. “It’s very lighthearted and charming and something everyone can find fun in.”
The production is also stage managed by MacNeal and Melissa Maccabee, with lighting design by Mike Gimmer and MacNeal, light and sound technical direction by T-bone McCauley and Mike Grimmer, set design by Jason Morosko, props by Jim and Celeste Parsons, and costumes by MacNeal and Melissa Maccabee. Organizers of the play wanted to note special thanks goes to Stuart’s Opera House and Melissa Wales for their support of ABC Players and for providing a home for this company.
“I think it’s liberating to be in such a stress-free environment putting up this play,” Towne added. “It is very funny, but leaves a lot of room for creative liberty for us actors which makes it a lot less stressful and a lot more fun and interesting. I’m grateful I got be a part of this show and cast.”
Tickets are $13 for adults and $9 for students. Those paying by credit card will also be charged a small transaction fee. Advance tickets are available at www.stuartsoperahouse.org or by calling (740) 753-1924. Tickets will also be sold at the door prior to each performance.
“Break a Leg!” is sponsored by Cooper Ventures LTD and is presented through special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company.
