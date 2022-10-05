Break A Leg

The ABC Players production of “Break A Leg” is a play about a play director’s worst nightmare. In real life some things often go wrong during a play production. In this production, everything goes wrong, from actors forgetting their lines to a girl who must attend her cousin’s wedding on the night of the play. Polly O’Connor (front and center, played by Tatum L’Heureux) has to bear the brunt of all these problems. The play runs October 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and October 9 at 2 pm at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville.

 Photo by John Halley/Athens NEWS content

NELSONVILLE – ABC Players first production of the season, “Break a Leg,!” will prove Murphy’s law to be true: anything that can go wrong, will go wrong especially as a bunch of teenagers work to bring a play to life.

The play will run at the historic Stuart’s Opera House on Oct. 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments