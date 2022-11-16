Cosmetology

Students receive instruction from the assistant instructor on a new hair cutting technique.

 Photo by By Demetrius Newlan/360 Journalist

NELSONVILLE — Smooth, granite floors, polished to the point that they reflect the faces of students as they bustle about their work stations. Subtle scents of fruit and nature mix together as students massage different soaps and shampoos into the hair of their mannequins. The snip of scissors resounds through the room as students practice, in hopes of one day working on a client. Warm smiles are passed amongst themselves as they work together in the cleanup of their stations, keeping them as immaculate as they had been before.

This is what it is like to be in the Cosmetology program at Tri-County High School and Career Center, one of the school’s most popular and successful programs since its inception in 1968.


