NELSONVILLE — Smooth, granite floors, polished to the point that they reflect the faces of students as they bustle about their work stations. Subtle scents of fruit and nature mix together as students massage different soaps and shampoos into the hair of their mannequins. The snip of scissors resounds through the room as students practice, in hopes of one day working on a client. Warm smiles are passed amongst themselves as they work together in the cleanup of their stations, keeping them as immaculate as they had been before.
This is what it is like to be in the Cosmetology program at Tri-County High School and Career Center, one of the school’s most popular and successful programs since its inception in 1968.
While the majority of the program is hands-on, students start their careers in the classroom. Surrounded by diagrams depicting the human body, hand turkeys made by students and even algebra textbooks, students are required to complete a 1,500-hour course that borrows aspects from other courses. Muscle functions, angles, and chemical reactions are all subjects each student will need to have a proper understanding near the end of the year in order to take their certification exam.
“My students learn everything from basic hair and nail treatment, to more complicated topics such as chemistry and anatomy,” said Rebecca Dicken, the program’s instructor.
Dicken, who graduated from the University of Toledo spends her spare time at Ohio University, where she is the head coach for the Bobcats cheer squad.
“Originally I didn’t want to become a teacher. I only wanted to own a small salon.” Dicken said, “But my mom was a teacher and I wanted something that was hands-on and social at the same time. So I decided to become an instructor here.”
Students receive classroom instruction two days out of the week. The rest are reserved for lab instruction and preparations for their examinations for the Cosmetology and Barber Board. According to Dicken, juniors will only spend 25% of their time in the classroom, the other 75% is spent honing their skills in the lab. Seniors spend almost 40% of their time in class where they learn more complicated services offered in the program and aim for their certification exams at the end of the year.
While nearly 100% of students in cosmetology graduate with certifications at the end of their senior year.
According to Dicken, students are suited with every piece of equipment that they could imagine. This includes mannequins, curling irons, hair clips and more necessary equipment.
During their time in the program, students gain different experiences and eventually determine what techniques they plan to specialize in when they graduate.
“I hate cutting hair,” said Katie Barker, a student from New Lexington and the senior class president. “While I hate cutting hair, I love perming and coloring it. I enjoy this program because I’m allowed to explore my options.”
When the seniors hone their skills enough, the cosmetology program opens their doors to the public. According to Dicken, the cosmetology program typically services 100 clients in the span of one school year.
“We even offer special deals for the students here at Tri-County. Such as free haircuts every Tuesday,” Dicken said.
Hair cutting isn’t the only service students offer clients. From manicure to hair dye, the students do every service found in a modern day salon.
“Even if they make mistakes, they’re still just students,” said Dicken. “A positive comment goes a long way, especially when it’s from a client.”
But mistakes are rarely made due to the professional instruction students receive when attending field trips in the program. Every year, students attend a multitude of different hair shows where they learn from professional cosmetologists and hold discussions with other students. And towards the end of the year, students will compete in SkillsUSA on a local level.
These competitions include Aesthetics, Cosmetology and Nail Care. While they prefer to compete on a local level, students from the program have made it to state level competitions and even national competitions.
The students enjoy their time in the program and what it has to offer. But to the students the best part of the program isn’t the competitions or their time in the saloon, but their teacher herself.
“Rebecca is the best part of the program,” said Hailey Smith, a junior in the program from New Lexington. “She respects us and treats us equals and when I make a mistake she doesn’t get angry. She helps me through it. She actually cares.”
Every student can agree on one simple thing. Cosmetology isn’t just a job or a program; it’s a calling. A lifestyle.
“When I came to Tri County I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. I thought of joining the Early Childhood Education program and I didn’t plan on attending college,” said Barker. “But the atmosphere and aesthetic of this program called out to me. And two years later, my life has changed completely. I’m going to own my own salon.”
Demetrius Newlun is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
