LOGAN – For Hunger Action Month® this September, the SE Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), will join Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States.
Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on hunger in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.
September marks the 15th year Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including the SE Ohio Foodbank, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, has organized the annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other basic needs.
“Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “. Instead, it becomes a different type of choice — an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help increase food access for all people, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”
During the month of September, learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to ending hunger can involve people across Southeast Ohio.
· Attend the Athens Sunrise Rotary’s Drafts for a Difference on September 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eclipse Company Store
· Wear ORANGE on Hunger Action Day, 9/23 and share your selfie with #EndHunger
“Now more than ever we need the public’s support. Families in SE Ohio are making impossible choices daily, and hunger is a very real struggle.” Valerie Keeney, PR Coordinator for HAPCAP & the SE Ohio Foodbank, said. “You can make a difference in your neighbor’s life. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate.”
Follow along this month on Facebook (@seohiofoodbank), Twitter (@foodbankse), and Instagram (@se.ohio.foodbank). Visit hapcap.org for more information on Hunger Action Month.
Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone across the country to collectively act against hunger. For more information about the SE Ohio Foodbank or HAPCAP, contact info@hapcap.org or (740)767-4500.
