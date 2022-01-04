Hocking Athens Perry Community Action announced Monday that the Federal Communications Commission is launching a new program to increase access to affordable broadband internet.
The Affordable Connectivity Program will replace the Emergency Broadband Benefit launched during the pandemic, according to a release. The program is funded by the bipartisan infrastructure package Congress passed in November.
The ACP offers qualifying participants a $30 a month discount for internet service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50).
The benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household, the release said.
Households can sign up for this program beginning on Jan. 1, 2022. Participating providers are Spectrum, Frontier, Nelsonville TV Cable, Hughes Net, AT&T, Verizon, Windstream, & Point Broadband.
A household is eligible if a member meets at least one of the criteria below:
Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines
Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;
Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;
Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year;
Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or
Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.
Households already receiving the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides a $50 subsidy for internet subscription, will continue to receive funding until March 1, 2022, the release said.
Staff of any branch of the Athens County Library can provide sign-up assistance.
For questions about the program, contact Paul Isherwood, the Athens County Broadband Coordinator at 740-767-1072 or email at paul.isherwood@hapcap.org.
Does HAPCAP encourage people to further their education and/or find a job?
