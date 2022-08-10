In accordance with American Artist Appreciation Month in August, The Athens News would like to spotlight the efforts of the Athens Art Guild to inspire and promote local area artists.
A local group that promotes artists and their varied talents is looking for new members.
The Athens Art Guild is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities and guidance for visual artists and craftspeople in Athens and the surrounding area.
This organization represents artists who specialize in creating ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, stained glass, or have a talent for photography, wood working, soap making and book-binding.
Every year, AAG members have the chance to market their creations at the Athens Farmers Market and events like the Athens Art Guild Holiday Shoppe in December.
The proceeds from the AAG Holiday Shoppe are used to raise money for grants that support arts-oriented programs at local schools.
Since last Fall, Local artist, Kathy Abfall, has been the secretary of the Athens Art Guild.
Around ten years ago, Abfall discovered this organization by attending the Athens Farmer's Market. At the time, she was a quilter and jewelry maker. More recently, she began using alcohol ink to create pieces of glass wear.
What are some of the advantage of joining the AAG?
First and foremost, Abfall feels that, "This is a great group where people can make friends that they might not have met outside of the Guild."
Next, Abfall shared, "Becoming part of the Guild exposes members to different kinds and styles of art, how to become an area art vendor and how the AAG gives back to the community through their grants program."
Abfall advises anyone who wants to more about the Athens Art Guild is to come and speak with the other members at their regular open board meetings. She noted that the AAG also has several casual get togethers during the year which would give newcomers an opportunity to ask questions, and see if joining the guild is right for them.
AAG is also funded by their annual membership dues which are $25. This organization also offers selling memberships for artists who want to become vendors at AAG curated events, and associate memberships for artists who have been vendors for at least three years and have moved outside the groups covered region, both of which cost $25.
Abfall described her association with the Athens Art Guild as,"A fun adventure. She added that, "Groups that hope to be successful have to grow and change with the times - and the Athens Art Guild is no exception.
