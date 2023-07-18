These days, going out to eat is becoming an expensive proposition. Fortunately, Athens has places like Grub-N-Go that serve sensational take-out comfort food at prices that won’t break your piggy bank.

We were driving around Athens looking for another restaurant when Grub-N-Go at 11 W. Union St. caught my eye. The restaurant’s catchy name told me everything I needed to know: This restaurant is focused on serving customers who were hungry and didn’t have a lot of time to spare, which describes me.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments