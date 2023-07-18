These days, going out to eat is becoming an expensive proposition. Fortunately, Athens has places like Grub-N-Go that serve sensational take-out comfort food at prices that won’t break your piggy bank.
We were driving around Athens looking for another restaurant when Grub-N-Go at 11 W. Union St. caught my eye. The restaurant’s catchy name told me everything I needed to know: This restaurant is focused on serving customers who were hungry and didn’t have a lot of time to spare, which describes me.
A few days later, I completed some errands downtown and stopped by Grub-N-Go to get a menu. Unfortunately, they were closed. But, their menu and hours of operation were posted in the restaurant’s front window where place your order.
When we stopped by Grub-N-Go last Saturday night, I knew exactly what I wanted to order — chicken and waffles, and a standard potato that is served with butter and sour cream.
Because my man is a major burger fan, he wanted to try the Western burger and fresh, hand-cut fries.
Since I had never been there, I needed to figure out their ordering process. I walked up to their counter window and noticed no one was there. A sign stated that if no one was there, customers needed to ring the doorbell by the window.
Seconds later, a sweet young woman came out, took my order and told me my food would be ready in about eight minutes. When I came back, not only was my food ready, but the young woman who took my order was even nice enough to come out through a side door and hand me my food.
Although I hadn’t tasted Grub-N-Go’s food yet, I already was impressed by their dedication to customer service.
All the food came in separate styrofoam containers. Each item’s initials were printed on the containers, making it very easy to figure out which containers was who’s when we got home.
The chicken and waffles consisted of two delicious, round, homemade Belgian Waffles with a breaded chicken breast topped with the restaurant’s special sweet sauce. This was a clever concept because you could eat this dish like a sandwich or with a knife and fork.
My man was more than satisfied with his Western burger. He said it had two hand-breaded onion rings on top and was covered with barbecue sauce. Since he knows his burgers, he could tell right away by the taste that it was grilled — not fried — which is how he prefers them.
Regarding the barbecue sauce, my man is such a big fan of Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce that having it stocked at home is an absolute necessity. To my surprise, he declared that he liked Grub-N-Go’s barbecue sauce much better than Ray’s!
He was also really impressed by the restaurant’s hand-cut fries. He described them as, “Nice and thin — like the kind of fries you would get in a high class place!”
As for my baked potato, I was too full from finishing my chicken and waffles, so I had it for lunch the next day. It was cooked all the way through, and much better than baked potatoes I’ve had in other places.
Our order came to just $23.50. When you consider that everything we got to eat was made to order, then the price of our order was beyond fair.
At prices like these, customers can afford to leave the restaurant’s staff a well-deserved tip.
If I worked downtown, I would probably eat lunch there every day! Also, if you’re a baked potato lover, you should try one of their Walking Baked Potatoes. There are different toppings options, such as cheese sauce, bacon bits, sour cream, broccoli and cauliflower.
Sandwich-wise, Grub-N-Go has various options — from a Philly steak and cheese, bacon burger, hot ham and cheese and crispy chicken wrap.
According to their menu, this restaurant also has a few select breakfast options that are only served till 10 p.m. Their breakfast offerings include a bacon, egg and cheese breakfast burrito and a sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich.
So, if you’ve been craving some old-school, cost-friendly, take-out comfort food, I recommend that you stop by Grub-N-Go and try for yourself.
