Ohio University’s Class of 2023 turned their tassels to become Bobcats’ alumni last weekend.
Hundreds of graduates and thousands of people attended Commencement ceremonies held Friday and Saturday at the Convocation Center.
An OU alumnus, Mike DeNoma gave the Commencement Address to a sea of students dressed in graduation gowns that filled the arena on Saturday. He proudly describes himself as “an old and greying Bobcat with many miles on the clock.”
“Today you reached a major milestone. You scaled one of the highest possible peaks possible in the first couple of decades of your life. Graduating from Ohio University is a wonderful life achievement you can build upon,” he said. “Celebrate today and look to the future. You can see your life stretching out almost further than you can see. If you really strain your eyes on a distant hill, you’ll see a gray speck. That would be me — an old Bobcat in the final stages of the journey.”
DeNoma is an adventurer, supporter of children’s causes, father, and experienced CEO, chairman, and board director of major international and public companies. He received a bachelor of arts degree in history from the Honors Tutorial College in 1977 before earning his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. DeNoma moved quickly up the ranks at Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, and Citibank before working for Hutchison Whampoa and starting his own companies in China. From there, he moved on to CEO, chairman and board roles at leading emerging market banks.
DeNoma gave an inspirational speech that offered advice about how to overcome the challenges that lie ahead for the Class of 2023.
“I can’t offer (much advice),” he said. “The many questions life will ask, you need to answer those yourself for your own future experiences. What I can do is offer you a few suggestions to help you build your self-confidence and your resilience. Self-confidence and resilience — you’re gonna need them both on your journey.”
DeNoma said finding that right career path is not easy.
“Trying different jobs and careers until you happen on this magic combination is like finding a treasure without the map — A lot of looking, not a lot of finding,” he said.
DeNoma said apply your strengths to build a better life, career.
“Every day when you wake up, if you use your strengths, you’ll feel energized. You’ll do your best work when applying your strengths. Is it a hundred percent guarantee? Heck no. But it’s probably one of the best tools you’ll find to help you build a productive life you’ll enjoy.”
Those negative voices inside everyone’s head can be tamed.
“Knowing our strengths will help us best if we learn how to offset the negative voice in our head,” DeNoma said. “Negative bias is a leftover of evolution. This bias helped us survive for millions of years in harsh conditions for negative thought could be the difference between life and death. Not so helpful today.”
DeNoma spoke of a job review he had while working at PepsiCo where his boss said he was not dissatisfied with his performance, he was just unsatisfied with it.
“He said, ‘Everything you did was fine, but I thought you could do more.’ And then he asked me, ‘I’m curious, how do you think you could have done better?’ And he had me. After considering, I thought I could have done better in quite a few areas. At the end of the review he said, ‘how do you feel?’ I said, unsatisfied.
DeNoma had an epiphany.
“Having an unsatisfied and curious puts a balanced and proactive voice in your head. Being unsatisfied and curious — it forgives and enables. It’s like a calm steady river flowing over your negative thoughts. If someone tells you you’ve done something stupid or wrong, you say, of course I’m unsatisfied with that too. I can do better. You demonstrate objectivity and courage. Be unsatisfied and curious — that’s the best advice I ever got from my boss. Maybe that’s a little weird, but it’s the best advice. We can jujitsu our negative bias by being unsatisfied and curious.”
DeNoma said everyone faces adversity — storms in their life.
“Unfortunately, there’s no way to avoid adversity. We will all face storms of loss, failure, and grief. It’s impossible to escape.”
And then there was that moment in DeNoma’s speech that will echo an eternity. Father of six children, he shared a story about his conversation with young son Michael — who died in 2019.
“How can we think about adversity so we grow from it and it doesn’t crush us?” DeNoma asked.
After getting home from elementary school, DeNoma said his son asked what the strongest tree in the world is. DeNoma offered several answers — Redwood, Oak trees — but he was wrong.
The boy said the strongest trees in the world have the deepest roots.
Recalling the scene, DeNoma’s voice choked with emotion and his hand started pinching the graduation he was wearing.
“He said ‘the trees were the deepest roots are the ones that face the strongest wind when they’re young.’ So the trees with the deepest roots are the ones that face the strongest winds. This makes sense. Wind forces the tree to grow deeper, to reach down, to stabilize the tree.”
DeNoma’s voice grew softer, almost a whisper, as he continued.
“My son then said something fascinating. He said, ‘the trees at the edge of the forest protect all the other trees from the wind. If they fail, if they fall, all the trees fall. All fall if they fall. I love those trees.’”
There was total silence inside this commencement ceremony where thousands of people were listening — a moment passed when a few people clapped who had been touched by DeNoma’s words.
As DeNoma resumed his speech, his voice grew louder and retained its form as he offered these last words.
“Class in 2023, know and sharpen your strengths and build a sparkling career you love. Be unsatisfied and curious. When negative thoughts burst in the front door, start opening up the back and kick them all through. And when the winds of adversity blow, turn to face them. Grow your roots deep, your heart more caring, protecting yourself from everyone around you. Grow deep. Be bold. Be one of those young trees.”
