The city of Athens will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for the new fire department headquarters near the Stimson Avenue roundabout.
The facility will replace the one on Columbus Road, built in 1965.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The city of Athens will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for the new fire department headquarters near the Stimson Avenue roundabout.
The facility will replace the one on Columbus Road, built in 1965.
"While the station has served the community well for nearly 60 years, it's no longer conducive for its intended purpose," said Bob Rymer, Athens Fire chief, in a video. "We've outgrown the building and it is in need of cost of repair. Not only have the types of services we provide expanded, but so is the amount and size of the equipment which we use to perform."
Since 2005, major structural repairs have been made to the Columbus Road facility until a more permanent solution could be found, Rymer said. With the size of fire-fighting equipment increasing over the years, a larger station is needed to suit the department's current and future needs.
"In a recent assessment by a third party engineering firm has informed the city that has no longer postponed the building replacement," he said.
The 10-acre site on Stimson Avenue, near the roundabout, was purchased from Ohio University in April.
The site was chosen after a 2016 study found that the Stimson Avenue location allows for faster response times to most of the city and its largest infrastructure, Rymer said.
Besides reducing response times, the location near the Hocking River will allow the agency to deploy its water rescue resources more quickly.
The site will include improved parking for the community, a local playground, a sculpture walk, improved access to the green space, a light path, and a year-round, open public restroom. Rymer said that soft external lighting will provide security and access to the station while minimizing light pollution.
The station will use green-energy initiatives to decrease operational costs and carbon footprint.
"Wellness and fitness areas are established to maintain firefighter, physical and mental wellbeing," Rymer said of the new station. "Training areas are incorporated to hone firefighter skills and operational readiness. Community assets as the meeting training room and a wellness clinic may be available to help the public."
The city will pay for the construction with a combination of the service safety bond and money from the general fund and the American Rescue Plan Act. During a meeting in April, Athens City Council authorized up to $12.4 million to be spent on construction.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.