Gov. Mike DeWine recently appointed two new members of the Ohio University Board of Trustees, one to replace former Trustee N. Victor Goodman, and the other a new student trustee, according to a university press release. Both members’ terms began July 27.
Lorrie L. Platt, of Cincinnati, is set to serve a nine-year term that will end May 13, 2029. An OU alumna with a degree in organizational communications, Platt has nearly a decade of experience in communications roles, according to the release. She previously served as director of communications for the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments.
Platt also worked as a community relation manager for Horseshoe Casino Cincinnati and served as director of community relations for the Cincinnati Reds.
Ellen M. Gill-Franks, an OU junior studying English pre-law and sociology and criminology, will serve a two-year term ending May 13, 2022. She will replace former student Trustee Austin McClain, the release said.
Gill-Franks is also pursuing a certificate in Law, Justice and Culture and she is the Claire O. and Charles J. Ping Cutler Scholar. She’s served on OU’s Student Senate for two years and worked on both the University Academic Advising Council and University Curriculum Council. Gill-Franks also contributed to the Fall 2020 Planning Report and Recommendations as a student member of the Fall Planning Committee.
In addition to the appointments made by DeWine, Jeffrey Laturell, the chair of the Ohio Alumni Association Board of Directors, is joining the Board of Trustees as the Alumni Association representative, according to the news release. He will replace former chair Casey Christopher.
“On behalf of the Board, I am very excited to welcome Lorrie, Ellen and Jeffrey to the Board of Trustees,” Board Chairwoman Janelle Coleman said in the statement. “As we continue to re-imagine how Ohio University does business as a modern institution of higher education, we believe Lorrie, Ellen and Jeffrey will bring fresh perspective and keen insights to the Board.”
