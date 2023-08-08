How would I describe pizza made at a local shop with a name inspired by one of my favorite classic mob movies? “Criminally Delicious!”

Located at 6 W. Union St. in Uptown Athens, GoodFella’s Pizza is one of those restaurants I’ve passed by many times and said to myself, “I really need to eat there one day!” So, this past Sunday, I did.


  

Editor's Note: GoodFella's also has a location at 35 N. Court St., Athens.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments