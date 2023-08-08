How would I describe pizza made at a local shop with a name inspired by one of my favorite classic mob movies? “Criminally Delicious!”
Located at 6 W. Union St. in Uptown Athens, GoodFella’s Pizza is one of those restaurants I’ve passed by many times and said to myself, “I really need to eat there one day!” So, this past Sunday, I did.
Since my man had a few errands in town, he parked down the street and waited in the car while I went inside to place my order.
The shop reminded me of the last time I visited Midtown Manhattan and ate at an authentic Italian pizzeria. What I remember the most about that restaurant was its friendly, mom-and-pop vibe and how it was filled with the tempting aroma of real-deal, old-school pizza.
Just stepping into GoodFella’s was like stepping back in time and revisiting that NYC pizzeria.
When I dine at some place for the first time, I like to see what the atmosphere is like, and especially how good the service is — or isn’t. I have to say, I was more than impressed with GoodFella’s on both counts.
The décor followed a “no frills” motif and resembled the places where the mobsters in the 1990 movie, “Goodfellas,” hung out. In fact, the centerpiece of the room is a “Goodfellas” movie poster hanging off to the right.
I was waited on quickly. The nice employee behind the counter explained that the shop is primarily a take-out place where customers can buy pizza by the slice, or by the sheet, which is similar in size and shape to a sheet cake.
I also learned a half-sheet pizza consisted of eight slices. So, that was what I decided to get. Since I like to keep it simple the first time I eat somewhere new, I got a pie with one side that was plain cheese and the other with cheese and pepperoni.
The person behind the counter said I would have about a 15-minute wait — precisely how long it took for my pizza to be ready.
On the way home, my man drove while I held the pizza in my lap. I have to say that I was very glad that I wore jeans that day. Because the pizza was so hot that if I had had shorts on, I would have had to put a barrier between my legs and the pizza box.
The pizza was perfection! We especially were amazed by the crust, which was airy to the point that it could have passed for a piece of pastry. The pie had just the right amount of sauce. The cheese was evenly distributed from corner to corner.
If you’ve never had a sheet pizza before, the pieces are square — which makes them more filling. In fact, the pieces were so big that I cut one in half for my lunch.
If you’re in the mood for just a slice of pizza, Goodfella’s has some great deals that would make a nice lunch for anyone who works downtown. Customers can get one piece of pepperoni and cheese pizza for $3.50. They can also order two slices and a drink for $7.
My eight-piece sheet pizza cost a little over $20. For bigger crowds, there’s a one-sheet option with sixteen pieces for $35.
For me, the true test of how good a pizza is lies in how well the leftover slices stand up the next day. As anyone who has ever had cold pizza for breakfast knows, if pies aren’t made a certain way, they can either get really soggy or hard and chewy after being refrigerated.
I’m happy to report that the half slice I took in my lunch the next day had the same great taste and texture that it had the night before.
At GoodFella’s Pizza, you’ll find great food served in an atmosphere that makes you feel like you just stepped into a Martin Scorsese movie. If you’re a film buff like me, that’s definitely the kind of offer no movie lover could refuse!
Editor’s Note: GoodFella’s also has a location at 35 N. Court St., Athens.
