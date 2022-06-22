By Miles Layton

For the ANews

A former Athens County Court of Common Pleas Judge alleges that Chase Bank refuses to provide information about the loss of more than $233,500 stolen from his wife’s account through unauthorized wire transfers.

In January, Alan Goldsberry along with his wife Stephanie and Myrdith Sherow filed a complaint with Athens County Court of Common Pleas claiming that the money was allegedly stolen from Stephanie Goldsberry and Sherow’s joint bank account through a series of unauthorized wire transfers between December 16, 2021 and January 21.

Chase Bank did not respond to the Athens News for comment for this report.

John Lavelle, the plaintiffs’ attorney as listed in the complaint, was unable to be reached for comment for this report.

The complaint alleges that despite the plaintiffs’ repeated attempts to gather information, Chase Bank has refused to take responsibility nor provide written and electronic documentation about plaintiffs’ account and the unauthorized withdrawals.

Plaintiffs sought documentation received by the bank from Bindilaw Thongkham and Nuttaswut Sukkhe and others claiming the wire transfers were for family expenses.

The information Chase Bank has been refusing to provide is necessary for the plaintiffs to be able to evaluate their potential claims against the bank regarding the unauthorized withdrawals, the complaint said.

The case is still percolating up through the US District Court for the Southern District with the last filing in March.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) covers accounts up to $250,000 in deposits per account owner at each insured bank. This means individual accounts and joint accounts at insured institutions can each receive $250,000 of insurance with a common account owner, according to the FDIC. If you open a deposit account in an FDIC-insured bank, you are automatically covered.

A prominent local attorney, Alan Goldsberry served as Athens County Court of Common Pleas Judge for 28 years between 1987 and 2015.

Miles Layton is Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Company.

