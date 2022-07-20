A Glouster man has been sentenced to a maximum term of a year and a half in prison after violating the terms of his community control when he sold drugs to a Franklin County man who overdosed and died.
Brandon Keith appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court Monday where Judge George McCarthy granted the state’s request to revoke Keith’s community control and sentenced him to 18 months in prison with two years of optional post-release control.
In 2018, Keith was terminated from intervention in lieu of conviction on a charge of a fourth-degree felony of conspiracy. He was then placed on five years of community control.
In February, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office filed several notices of violations on Keith, including positive tests for fentanyl and benzodiazepine and also illegally selling controlled substances.
A contested first-state hearing occurred where the State of Ohio presented evidence that Keith admitted to knowingly possessing and selling a controlled substance to Kyle Irvin that caused Irvin to overdose and die in Franklin County.
The overdose death is awaiting review by the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
