Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio.

Prices in Ohio are 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 58.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments