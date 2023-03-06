The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas last week is as follows:
$3.288 Athens
$3.349 Chillicothe
$3.372 Columbiana
$3.402 East Liverpool
$3.290 Gallipolis
$3.227 Hillsboro
$3.257 Ironton
$3.302 Jackson
$3.270 Logan
$3.294 Marietta
$3.249 Portsmouth
$3.414 Steubenville
$3.485 Washington Court House
$3.301 Waverly
