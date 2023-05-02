The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas last week:
$3.730 Athens
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas last week:
$3.730 Athens
$3.361 Chillicothe
$3.405 Columbiana
$3.516 East Liverpool
$3.506 Gallipolis
$3.314 Hillsboro
$3.599 Ironton
$3.485 Jackson
$3.351 Logan
$3.600 Marietta
$3.487 Portsmouth
$3.576 Steubenville
$3.339 Washington Court House
$3.477 Waverly
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.