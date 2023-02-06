The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$3.463 Athens
$3.240 Chillicothe
$3.358 Columbiana
$3.526 East Liverpool
$3.307 Gallipolis
$3.105 Hillsboro
$3.299 Ironton
$3.365 Jackson
$3.193 Logan
$3.381 Marietta
$3.175 Portsmouth
$3.394 Steubenville
$3.271 Washington Court House
$3.443 Waverly
