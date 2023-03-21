The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$3.495 Athens
$3.307 Chillicothe
$3.014 Columbiana
$3.255 East Liverpool
$3.411 Gallipolis
$3.290 Hillsboro
$3.399 Ironton
$3.405 Jackson
$3.303 Logan
$3.499 Marietta
$3.342 Portsmouth
$3.365 Steubenville
$3.288 Washington Court House
$3.453 Waverly
