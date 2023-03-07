The Athens Fire Department will be giving out 50 free smoke detectors while supplies last. The detectors, one per household, will be given out at both of the Athens fire stations: 61 Columbus Road and 454 Richland Avenue, Monday through Friday (March 13-17) from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
If you have any questions feel free to contact the Athens Fire Department at 740 592 3301, or if you need help installing your detector call your local fire department.
