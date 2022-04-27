Appearing on a Fox comedy series is a long cry from the college days at Ohio University, but for one Buckeye resident that dream is now a reality.
Comedian Troy Hammond is playing the role of Blind Billy on Fox’s ‘mockumentary’ comedy “Welcome to Flatch.”
Hammond, who now lives in Columbus, was born with glaucoma and cataracts and blind by the age of 14
That, however, that didn’t stop him the New Lexington native from pursuing his dreams.
He took a comedy writing class taught by former Madison Avenue ad executive Mel Helitzer. The final exam for the class was for each student to successfully write and perform a stand-up comedy act. Hammond passed the class and was asked by Helitzer to come back and perform again.
That was the start of a career for Hammond touring in comedy clubs, something he’s still doing 40 years later.
In November of 2020, Hammond was cast into the poignant role of Blind Billy on “Welcome to Flatch,” a show that started filming a month later.
“Welcome to Flatch” is inspired by the BBC Studios award-winning show “This Country” and is a documentary-style show about a town in middle America.
That ‘mockumentary’ is about the town of Flatch, a quirky town with unique characters with eccentric personalities.
Their focus is on the daily lives of cousins Shrub Mallet, (Sam Straley) and Kelly Mallet played by Chelsie Holmes and their idiosyncratic surroundings. Then there’s Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Seann William Scott) and his former girlfriend, Cheryl Peterson (Aya Cash), who he brought with him to Flatch. She runs the local newspaper. Hammond’s character, Blind Billy, is hired by Father Joe to serve as his new assistant.
Hammond was cast in the Welcome To Flatch role in November 2020 and started shooting a in North Carolina a month later. He was seen in episode 6 on April 21, and episode 7, which will air on this Thursday, April 28.
The first seven episodes of the series are now available on Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand. On Demand episodes are available for customers of AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH, Hulu Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, Efinity, YouTubeTV and many more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.