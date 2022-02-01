Joe Burrow's success as quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals is a success for anti-hunger efforts in Athens County.
The former Athens High School standout led the Bengals to the 2021 AFC Championship on Sunday, earning the team its first trip to the Super Bowl in over 30 years. The Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Burrow's 2020 Heisman Trophy speech — in which he mentioned poverty and hunger in southeast Ohio — touched off a flood of donations to the Athens County Food Pantry and led to the creation of the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. The fund has amassed $1.3 million, according to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. Some gifts are large; Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) announced Monday it had donated $2,000 to the fund in honor of Burrow's "leadership on and off the field." Smaller amounts often come from "creative and consistent" Bengals fans, whose gifts frequently are symbolic: $9 for Burrow’s jersey number or $31 for the number of years it has been since the Bengals won a playoff game.
"The impact the Cincinnati Bengals community has made on hunger in Southeast Ohio humbles us," said FAO President and CEO Cara Dingus Brook in a recent press release. "We’re grateful and inspired by the Who Dey Nation’s continued support. They are changing lives.”
Even the Bengals' rivals have joined the effort. A post on a Facebook page for Kansas City Chiefs fans encouraged donations of $10 to the fund in honor of Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase (whose jersey numbers, 9 and 1 respectively, add up to 10). The post received over 1,000 like and shares, with many posting receipts of their donations.
Closer to home, Donkey Coffee is offering two Burrow-themed beverages through Super Bowl Sunday. The "Cup of Joe" is one of Donkey's house coffees, and the "Who Dey Latte" is a blend of chocolate and cinnamon topped with whipped cream and orange and black sprinkles. On its Facebook page, Donkey said that 10% of each order of the specials will be donated to the Athens Food Pantry until Feb. 13.
“The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund didn’t get to $1.3 million because a few donors gave staggering amounts,” Brook said. “We got here thanks to thousands of caring individuals giving what they can."
To make a gift to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, visit www.JoeBurrowFund.org, or mail donations to: the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, c/o FAO, 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, OH 45764.
