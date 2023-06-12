Back in the late 1970s during the early days of the Athens News, the newspaper ran a feature called Dope-A-Scope that talked about, well … the market prices for drugs. The identity of the “Dope Wizard” who wrote these very informative stories remains a mystery to this day.
Times have changed from the days when folks living in residence halls had to use a damp towel to block smoke from flowing into the hallway from the crack beneath between the door and the floor, maybe even turn on a fan to blow the smoke out the dorm window so as to hide the smell from that Cheech and Chong marathon.
As much as things have changed since the 1970s, much remains the same with college kids experimenting and using drugs. These days, several states have legalized marijuana usage with Athens at the forefront of depenalizing casual usage in Southeast Ohio.
Inspired by that revolutionary feature Dope-A-Scope and practicing our First Amendment rights, the Athens News may revisit this feature from time to time with a more modern take.
For this reboot of Dope-A-Scope, we’re republishing one of these stories from back in the day. If anything, check out the prices from the late '70s and marvel at the Dope Wizard’s knowledge of local drug supplies.
Several large shipments of Columbian marijuana (one totaling 300 lbs.) arriving in Athens during February and March have created a buyer’s market with prices dropping slightly in heavy trading.
Several wholesalers were forced to drop pound prices to unload the surplus.
Most other varieties, particularly Mexican, have been driven off the market as pot smokers are demanding high quality reefer.
Columbian pound prices range from $425-$450 for the gold buds (one toke) to $360-$400 for the commercial.
Several varieties of pot being passed as Columbian more closely resemble its Mexican cousin, and prices vary greatly between $275-$300 a pound. Columbian ounces range from $40 for the gold to $30 commercial with the correct weight being the important factor.
The Athens hash market offers several varieties but prices are high. Black Premo (dealer’s choice) is currently running $200 an ounce $10 a gram.
Brown hash, in short supply, is running between $120-$155 an ounce, $35 to $40 a quarter ounce and $6 to $8 a gram. Green hash is between $100-$135 an ounce, $30-$35 a quarter ounce and $6 a gram.
On the sopor market, prices are rising with demand, but quality continues to fall. Blue tips and 714s are running as high as $3.50 a hit with bogus bootlegs slightly lower.
A word to the wise: Dr. Witters of the Ohio University Zoology Department reports pink 200 mg. caps of methalaqualone that were cut with the dangerous drug PCP.
Acid, making a surprising comeback over the last few months, is selling between $2.55 a hit. Blue blotter in triangle goes for $2.50 and $5 for a half and whole hits respectively. Half a hit is sufficient. White blotter is $5 a hit, green microdot (weak) $2 a hit, and beautiful red circle blotter with three dragon flies is $3 a hit.
Cocaine and speed are both in short supply. No report.
Last note, Columbian is in good supply through at least the month of April. There is more Jamaican, but in limited amounts. Mexican and the last of the local crop won’t be selling. Acid supply is steady but with falling prices. Bootleg spoors are in short supply with higher prices.
Back to the present — after reading classic Dope-A-Scope, it is no wonder that people are still talking about these stories 40+ years later.
Lastly, here is the obligatory disclaimer about the possible penalties of drug usage.
Marijuana use is illegal in Athens under state and federal law, but the city’s ordinance is meant to act as a disincentive to law enforcement for making arrests.
In 2017, Athens voters passed a law revision depenalizing marijuana that levies a $0 fine and $0 court costs for use, possession and gifting of small amounts of pot. A single marijuana plant under cultivation would likely be construed as personal use.
So no Ohio law can or has been preempted, but the fines and costs associated with conviction on use and/or possession in small amounts are nullified in Athens.
Moreover, the passage of Senate Bill 5B 57 in 2019 requires marijuana to be tested to be differentiated between hemp, which essentially renders the issue senseless to enforce.
However, possession of 200 grams of marijuana or 10 grams of hashish will be a felony offense, according to state law. The cultivation of more than 200 grams of marijuana, gifts exceeding 20 grams of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia are felony charges.
Use/possession/distribution of illegal narcotics is prohibited by law. Moreover, there is the potential that using narcotics, back then but most certainly now, can be addictive, perhaps even fatal.
