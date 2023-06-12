Back in the late 1970s during the early days of the Athens News, the newspaper ran a feature called Dope-A-Scope that talked about, well … the market prices for drugs. The identity of the “Dope Wizard” who wrote these very informative stories remains a mystery to this day.

Times have changed from the days when folks living in residence halls had to use a damp towel to block smoke from flowing into the hallway from the crack beneath between the door and the floor, maybe even turn on a fan to blow the smoke out the dorm window so as to hide the smell from that Cheech and Chong marathon. 


