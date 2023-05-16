Flag drop-off site

Athens County Courts Clerk Candy Russell (from left), VFW Post 9893 Senior Vice Commander Tanya Johnson, VFW Post 9893 Commander Brian Johnson, VFW Post 9893 Quartermaster Jeff Havens, VFW Post 9893 Commander Dick Grinstead and Title Office Manager Heather Stack pose near the recently installed Flag Disposal Box at the Athens County Title Office, located on East State Street. People with worn and unusable flags can drop them off in the office lobby or through the drive-thru.

The Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office now has a place for people to dispose of their flags properly.

Clerk Candy Russell is bringing awareness of properly disposing of flags by providing a Flag Retirement Drop Box.


