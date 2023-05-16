The Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office now has a place for people to dispose of their flags properly.
Clerk Candy Russell is bringing awareness of properly disposing of flags by providing a Flag Retirement Drop Box.
The project involves coordination with the Albany VFW Post 9893 and support from Post Commander Brian Johnson, according to a press release. The Title Office will collect the flags for the proper retirement ceremonies at the VFW Post 9893 on Flag Day.
The Athens County Title Office is open at its new location, 936 E. State St., Athens, which also offers a drive-thru. The agency will accept donations in the lobby or through the drive-thru.
Russell said she was very honored to have this service provided by Commander Johnson and VFW Post 9893.
“Proper disposal of the American flag is a sign of respect. It honors our history, the people who fight to protect our freedom and is an homage to our great nation,” she said in a press release. “When a flag is no longer fit to serve as a symbol of our country, it should be retired and disposed of properly.”
Flag disposal is also available at the American Legion in Athens.
