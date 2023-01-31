Being a student living in off-campus housing can be an exciting experience; however, with the fun comes more responsibility. Since off-campus housing presents higher fire risks, it is important for students to possess basic fire safety awareness, and familiarize themselves with their new home.
One of the most basic and important rules of fire safety is to have properly functioning smoke detectors. According to National Fire Protection Association, almost three (3) out of every five (5) home fire deaths resulted from fires with no smoke detectors or working smoke detectors.
Smoke detectors can only save lives if they are well maintained and in working order.
To ensure your off-campus home is safe, follow these fire safety guidelines on smoke detectors:
Make sure smoke alarms are installed in each sleeping room, outside every sleeping area and on each level of the housing unit.
Interconnected smoke alarms offer the most protection; when one detector is triggered, all detectors sound.
Test smoke alarms monthly.
Change the batteries to the alarm each time change...
Never disable the smoke alarm. This includes removing its batteries or putting tape over the alarm.
If you are living in the City of Athens and the detectors need replaced be sure to contact your landlord as all units in Athens are required by code to be there.
Replace detectors when recommended by manufacturer (approximately 10 years)
Aside from making sure smoke alarms are functioning properly, it is also important to have an escape plan and to know what to do in case of a fire:
If there is a fire or if a fire alarm sounds, leave the premises immediately, shut all doors behind you and call 911.
Have two ways to exit the building in case one is blocked.
Do not use an elevator during a fire.
Stay low to the ground in fire or smoke conditions. Thick smoke can make it impossible to see and toxic chemicals from smoke can be deadly in a matter of minutes.
If a door handle is hot, do not open the door; try to find another exit.
Get out of the building before phoning for help.
Do not ignore fire alarms and do not wait to see fire or smoke before taking the alarm seriously.
Do not try to save your belongings.
Prevention is a key factor in fire safety. You can prevent fires by not overloading electrical outlets, not using extension cords, keeping space heaters and halogen lamps away from flammables and by not smoking while tired or impaired. Having and knowing how to use a portable fire extinguisher could also help prevent a deadly fire.
According to the NFPA, fires caused by candles are on the rise. To avoid candle fires it is important to never leave a burning candle unattended, especially in bedrooms, where almost half of all home candle fires start. While burning a candle, keep it away from flammable objects such as bedding, curtains, wallpaper, and furniture.
Keep candles away from flammable liquids and do not place them in windows or doorways, where drafts could bring combustibles in contact with the flame. Remember to always extinguish all candles before leaving a room or going to sleep. During power outages, use flashlights and battery-powered lamps instead of candles.
When living off-campus, it is also wise to familiarize yourself with your home. Do you have a furnace? If so is it gas or electric? Where is it located? The same thing with your water heater and your kitchen range.
Speaking of your range, the lower drawer on a gas range is not a storage space. It may be a broiler, for cooking. Placing pots and pans in the drawer will leave you with a bunch of melted handles.
If anything in your home runs on gas (natural or propane), it is vital to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home. Since carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible, it is especially dangerous. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include nausea, dizziness, upset stomach, fatigue, and/or headaches. Evacuate your home and call 911 if you suspect carbon monoxide is present.
Help keep yourself and your roommates safe by being aware of the fire safety issues in your home, knowing what to do in case of a fire, using common sense to prevent a fire from starting, and having an escape plan in an event of a fire. Any questions regarding fire safety can be directed to the Athens City Fire Department at 740-592-3301.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.