Being a student living in off-campus housing can be an exciting experience; however, with the fun comes more responsibility. Since off-campus housing presents higher fire risks, it is important for students to possess basic fire safety awareness, and familiarize themselves with their new home.

One of the most basic and important rules of fire safety is to have properly functioning smoke detectors. According to National Fire Protection Association, almost three (3) out of every five (5) home fire deaths resulted from fires with no smoke detectors or working smoke detectors.


