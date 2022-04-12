By John Huthmacher
Athens NEWS Contributor
With a levy on the May primary ballot, the Athens Fire Department is hoping residents take the opportunity to see its need for a new fire station.
To that end, the department will host an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St.
The presentation will include an in-the-works video production earmarked for social media featuring footage of the dilapidated fire station headquarters on Columbus Road and how a proposed new station on Stimson Avenue would look should voters approve the proposed 0.1 percent capital services levy tax proposal set to appear on the May 3 election ballot.
Built in 1965, the 9,500 square foot station is literally falling apart at the beams, held together by a half-million dollars in repairs that Rymer says have done little more than prolong its inevitable demise.
“At a certain point you need to get out of there, and that point is now,” Rymer said. “We started doing major repairs in 2005 to keep it from falling down, (but) it’s still crumbling, with gaps in the floors, concrete falling, and things of that nature. It is no longer conducive for fire service purposes.”
It took three readings before Athens City Council members agreed during their Feb. 21 meeting to put the matter before voters on this year’s ballot. Already some in the community have voiced opposition to the proposed site location, which Rymer said was chosen to enable faster response times to the city’s larger infrastructures on its east end, including Walmart, Kroger, Lowe’s and Ohio University.
It will be the fire department’s responsibility to educate voters on how a station and its subsequent relocation will benefit the community on the whole, he said.
“Our job is to say, ‘This is what we need and where we need to put it,’ ” Rymer said. “We need to educate the public and show them what the proposed building is supposed to look like and why we want to put it there. Hopefully the meeting will provide a little better understanding to the public to those who may not be happy with it or understand why we want to put it there.”
Carrying an estimated price tag of $6-7 million, the new station would include all the bells and whistles necessary to move the department forward for the next half century or so, Rymer said.
Plans include for a designated exercise room, training area, community meeting room, and hot, warm, and cold zones designed to keep firefighters safe from prolonged toxic exposure. As governed by FDA and OSHA regulations, the zone system isolates firefighters from ongoing exposure to diesel fuel fumes from fire trucks and carcinogens absorbed into their firefighting gear.
“The hot zone is where the fire trucks are parked, warm is where you take off your gear after a fire, and cold is for the offices and living quarters,” Rymer said. A filtered exhaust system keeps fumes away from the station’s living quarters.
The Columbus Road headquarters location is one of two fire stations servicing Athens and surrounding areas, along with the Richland Avenue station, which was erected in 1968. Though it is nearly as outdated as its predecessor, the latter structure seems more likely to stand the test of time due to its more conventional design, Rymer said.
“Station Two wasn’t built on stilts like headquarters is,” Rymer said. “Considered a marvel of its time, it was built on the side of a hill with a bridge that came off the hillside. We park our personal vehicles under that, with the fire trucks on the second story.
“Station Two was built on a concrete slab. We’ve done quite a few repairs out there and will need more upgrades over time, but the overall condition of the station is good.”
As Athens expands, Rymer said he expects his department to follow suit to meet those needs.
Just how that expansion plays out is anyone’s guess, he said.
“How much further out is the city going to expand?” he said. “Will we head toward the southwest area, look at building another station or relocating the current station? Whatever it takes.”
