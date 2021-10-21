With my 70th birthday behind me, I now appreciate even more what Brian Clark is doing. The Ohio University researcher wants to help people in my age bracket deal with physical failings.
I first met Clark about 10 years ago. He was trying to find out why people get weaker when they get older.
His concern was about how muscle weakness interferes with physical activity, limits mobility and increases injury and death in senior citizens. He was doing a study about this and I was a participant in the study.
Fast forward to 2021. Clark has received a $3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health expand on his research through animal and human studies over the next five years. The idea is to better understand the functioning of the motor neuron, the mechanism that connects the nervous system and muscles.
Clark is a professor of physiology and neuroscience in the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. He’s in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and is executive director of the Ohio Musculoskeletal and Neurological Institute. In the new studies, he’ll be collaborating with two other experts from Ohio State University and Wright State University.
“All of us have deep interest in understanding the role of the motor neuron in health and disease. This connection between the nervous system and the muscle system has long been discussed as a potential culprit of age-related declines in motor function,” Clark said. “So, as the three of us began talking more and more, we eventually decided to put together a large grant to investigate the mechanisms and clinical relevance of age-related changes in motor neuron excitability.”
As required, the study has been approved by the Ohio University Institutional Review Board. Clark will be conducting a number of human experiments here in Athens.
“We are looking for about 100 (volunteers) in total,” he added. They’ll be tested over a period of two or three years.
Clark needs people at least 65 years old who are generally in good health, vaccinated against COVID-19 and willing to wear a mask during the testing sessions. There is no upper age limit — many who have participated in past studies were over 90.
There are a lot of reasons for volunteering. “The motivating factor varies from person to person,” said Clark.
He has found that some simply enjoy the opportunity for social engagement, while for others it imparts a sense of giving back to the community, university, or broader medical science field. For others, the incentive may be compensation. Volunteers will be paid $100 per testing session, which means they could make anywhere from $200 to $400 for their time.
“We are so very grateful to those who participate in clinical research,” he said. “As someone whose science is centrally dependent on people volunteering for research studies, I can never say thank you enough to those who participate in our studies. We truly view them as part of our collaborative team and are very grateful for their willingness to help us advance science.”
The main part of the study will be to record the electrical activity of muscles. This will be done using electrodes taped to various parts of the body. Then artificial intelligence algorithms will be used to identify when individual motor neurons are firing.
“Based on the firing characteristics, we can obtain estimates of neuron excitability so that we can determine whether this is linked to things such as age-related weakness,” Clark explained.
The goal is to develop treatments that can provide older adult patients with more muscle strength and motor control. They’ll be able to get around better and be less resistant to fatigue.
“My hope for this forthcoming work is that we are able to identify potential underlying mechanisms for weakness and loss in function so that we can then examine the potential for various lifestyle interventions to improve physical function,” said Clark.
These interventions could include exercises.
Also involved in the study locally is Leatha Clark, a clinical research scientist at OU with a background in engineering and physical therapy.
Leatha and Brian are linked personally as well as professionally: They are married.
Participants accepted into the study will attend at least two sessions that last three to four hours each. To learn about what will take place and how to sign up, you can contact Clark at clarkb2@ohio.edu or call 740-593-2354.
Fred Kight is a retired newsman who now does some freelance reporting. Before deciding to take life easy he worked for nearly 40 years in radio news.
