The family of an Ohio University student who died in her campus room in 2019 is suing the university for wrongful death and reckless negligence.
OU student Jordyn Airy’s death in Wilson Hall in early September 2019 was ruled a suicide. At the time, Ohio University Police Department called Airy’s death an “unattended death,” a term used when the deceased’s body is not found immediately.
The lawsuit, filed by Cleveland-area lawyer Ray Marvar on behalf of Airy’s family, alleges that the resident assistance staff did not respond to pleas from Brad Airy, Jordyn’s father, to perform a wellness check on the day she died. The lawsuit further alleges that Brad Airy was not informed of his daughter’s death until six hours afterward, despite 11 attempts to discover her status.
Marvar said he hopes the lawsuit will highlight discrepancies between Ohio University’s portrayal of its mental health services and stance toward mental health and how crisis scenarios actually play out.
Ohio University spokesperson Carly Leatherwood declined to comment on specific details of the suit, but extended sympathy to Airy’s family.
“Jordan Airy’s death was a tragedy, and our sympathies remain with her family,” Leatherwood said in a statement. “The university believes this lawsuit is unfounded and will strongly defend itself in court.”
Timeline
Jordyn Airy enrolled in Ohio University’s “Transition Success Program,” which supports academically at-risk students. Some of those students are housed in Wilson Hall.
During move-in, Jordyn’s parents noted of her resident assistant’s number, which was attached to a sign encouraging residents to contact her if they had any questions.
At 2:06 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Brad Airy sent a text message and a phone call to Airy’s resident assistant requesting a wellness check on Jordyn Airy because he had not heard from her. The lawsuit says the father felt comfortable reaching out because the resident assistant had advised Jordyn Airy to “reach out” and “call me” if she needed anything.
Brad Airy did not receive a response, although his phone showed “read message” receipts indicating that his communiations had been viewed, the lawsuit claims.
He continued to contact the RA several more times between around 2:30 p.m. and 3:54 p.m., leaving a voicemail. He also contacted OU’s Department of Housing and Residence Life, only to discover they were closed for the weekend, the lawsuit states.
“Hearing nothing other than continuing complete silence,” the suit states, Brad Airy made a final call to the resident assistant around 6 p.m., “frantically asking her to call him as soon as possible.”
Around 10 minutes later, the suit states, Airy received a call from Wilson Hall Resident Director Jeremy Miller, who “rudely scolded and reprimanded Jordyn’s father for his numerous calls to (the resident assistant).” Miller is named as a defendant in the suit.
“Having reached the edge of his patience and after hours of fear, worry and desperation, Jordyn’s father released a torrent of emotions” on Miller for what the complaint said was “Ohio University’s failure” to respond to the father’s calls.
According to the lawsuit, Miller then agreed to check on Jordyn Airy. After an hour passed, Brad Airy attempted to call Miller and the resident assistant but received no response.
Miller could not be reached for comment.
“Continuing to hear nothing,” the suit states, Brad Airy attempted to contact the Ohio University Police Department at 8 p.m. and was told “the OU Police Department was too busy and they do not have the time to talk with him.”
OUPD Lt. Tim Ryan said in an email that the department became involved in this case after Residential Housing staff discovered Jordyn Airy apparently deceased in her Wilson Hall room. The complaint alleges that Miller discovered the body around 6:30 p.m. The complaint states Jordyn’s time of death as 6:40 p.m., and the cause of death as intoxication.
Officers responded to the scene, confirmed her identity and conferred with a coroner before arranging with police in Dublin, Ohio to notify Ms. Airy’s next of kin, Ryan said. He added that Brad Airy had contacted OUPD before Dublin police notified him.
Brad Airy called OUPD 30 minutes after his first call and was again told the department did not have time to talk to him, the complaint alleges.
Best practices for death notifications include making the notification in person, Ryan said that the OUPD dispatcher took Brad Airy’s name and number so a supervisor could return his call after notification had been made.
When Brad Airy called again — and it became known to the department that he was already on the way to Athens and not at home for the local police to notify, the call was routed to OUPD Chief Andrew Powers, who notified Mr. Airy of his daughter’s death around 9 p.m., Ryan said.
The complaint alleges Brad Airy made 13 phone calls and texts seeking information about his daughter the day she died.
Standards of care
The complaint also alleges that Ohio University residential staff violated national standards for best practices of care, which include checking on the student immediately following a request for a well-being check. Marvar argues the “urgent and immediate” standard of care was not met.
According to the student handbook, resident assistants may enter a student’s dorm room to perform a well-being check. The complaint argues that Jordyn Airy might not have died if a well-being check was performed.
The university’s inaction, the complaint alleges, is contrary to messages parents and prospective students received about a “Bobcat family” and the mental well-being services provided to students.
“Despite Ohio University’s own wellness training program and materials, and OU’s own words and promises communicated to Bobcat students, parents, and families…any lack of action (was) grossly negligent and a failure of OU’s own policies and procedures,” the complaint states.
Jordyn Airy’s family hopes this suit can bring Ohio University into compliance with standards of care, Marvar said.
“Their hope is that this litigation can cause the university to raise the standard of care and be the best practices in this country,” Marvar said.
