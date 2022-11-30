November is National Family Caregivers Month. In response, The Athens News would like to share the story of one local woman who learned first-hand what it takes to care for a loved one who can’t take care of themself anymore.
Issued by The White House on October 31, 2022, A Proclamation on National Family Caregivers Month estimated that there are more than 50 million people in the US who are currently serving as unpaid caregivers for family members-the majority of which are coping with either a debilitating mental or physical health-related condition that requires 24/7 care.
One woman who understands exactly what every one of those 50 million plus caregivers go through on a daily basis is Amesville, resident, Debbie Kasler. Last year, she lost her husband, of 25 years-David- to Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia
Six year’s prior to David’s passing, Debbie became his primary caregiver. Back. then, what started out as a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease, became even more complicated when he also developed Lewy Body Dementia.
Technically, Lewy Body Dementia causes the suffers brain cells to rapidly deteriorate, and unfortunately can’t be properly diagnosed until after the inflicted person has passed on.
Kasler explained that, “The Parkinson’s took David’s central nerve system. He lost his sense of taste and smell and drooped to one side. But, the Lewy Body took everything else.”
She elaborated how, “In very a short period of time, he couldn’t put things together anymore. He couldn’t make decisions on his own, or dress and feed himself without my help.”
To strain the situation even further, David began having hallucinations. At times, he even believed that objects like chairs had taken on personalities and were telling him what to do.
Since Kasler didn’t feel safe leaving David alone, she became his 24/7 caregiver.
Then, in 2019, David suffered a bronchial infection that forced him to be hospitalized. But, instead of getting better, he lost the ability to both talk and walk. So, when David did finally return home, Kasler needed to seek out help from her family members.
However, the only drawback to this plan was that many of them lived several hours away from Amesville. She recalled, “If I had a doctor’s appointment, my sister would drive down and stay with David for a few hours. Then, she’d have to drive several hours to get back home.”
Kasler realized that life as she had once known it would never be the same again. She recalled, “One day, it became clear that the person I was married to wasn’t there anymore-and this new person was now totally dependent on me.”
In order to make sense of her new reality, Kasler started keeping a journal. She stated, “Around 2019, I started writing down the day-to-day events that were going on at home.”
She specified, “Keeping that diary helped me get things off my chest and make everything that was happening remain clear in my mind-which was very helpful when I needed to pass on information to David’s doctor.”
Kasler also found solace through her faith in God, and by opening up to her friends and family members. She said, “My Faith in God really kept me going. I also needed a circle of people who listened when I needed to talk. Just being able to share with them what I was feeling always made me feel better.”
Another coping strategy Kasler utilized was to picture herself in her husband’s shoes. She explained, “When ever I would get discouraged, i would think of David and what he must be thinking and feeling. I knew he must have been dealing with a lot of fear. So, in many ways, trying to comfort him helped me too.”
Though, no matter how challenging the situation became, Kensler, never once considered placing her husband in a nursing home. She stated, “I decided to keep him at home because it was just better for him.”
Eventually, the time came when David’s condition worsened to the point where hospice workers needed to be consulted. In response, Kasler enrolled in the Athens County Care Consultation Program and began working with Care Consultant, Alison Fox.
Athens County Care Consultation Program is a division of Athens County Cares. ACC is a project of United Seniors of Athens County, as designated through the Dementia Friendly America community.
Kasler noted, “Alison and I talked every week. She knew what I was going through, and always made it a point to ask how I was doing. She was also helpful in teaching me how to let go of David.”
She went onto to say, “By this time my husband had become a shell, and the person I had married was gone. As David got worse and worse, I started my own grieving process. But talking to Alison and the hospice nurses and aids kept reminding me that I could grieve as long as i needed to.”
Even though her marriage didn’t have a proverbial fairy tale ending, Kasler maintains that this minor detail doesn’t make her life with David any less of a love story that exemplifies the phrase, “in sickness and in health.”
What advice does Kasler have for anyone facing the prospect of becoming a family caregiver?
She strongly suggests, “Do some research and find out more about the condition your loved one has, don’t stop praying, and keep the people you feel closest to near-because you’re really going to need to rely on them.”
For more information on Athens County Cares and the Athens County Care Consultation Program contact Myca Haynes Beauvais at 740-697-2253.
