This report is first in a three-part series exploring water issues in southeast Ohio. The series is a collaboration among The Athens NEWS, The Athens Messenger, The Logan Daily News and The Vinton-Jackson Courier.
Chauncey resident Regina Thomas avoids drinking Chauncey’s water. She covers a drain in her basement to partially alleviate a foul odor that arises from the pipe. Both ongoing problems, she said, stem in part from an ancient sewer system.
“The pipes have never been replaced around here or anything,” Thomas said.
The village has been working to replace the community’s failing sewer system, which still uses clay tiles rather than PVC pipes, said Mayor Amy Renner. While tiles and parts of the systems are indeed replaced (contrary to Thomas's claim), it would be cheaper to replace the entire system, she said, than to continuously replace broken tiles. But replacement would cost $5.4 million — a huge amount for a village of 1,000. Shortages of PVC pipe drove the cost up by an extra $1 million, Renner said.
On Garrett Ridge in Vinton County, more than 100 homes have no access to municipal water. Those who do say the water coming out of the tap is brown.
Ray “Buddy” Seitz, a Jackson Township trustee and Garrett Ridge resident, printed about 80 signs that read “No Water, No Vote. Families Sticking Together,” and distributed them throughout the neighborhood.
“We talk about COVID, we talk about cleaning this, we talk about stopping the spread,” Seitz said. "There’s people that has family of two or three children, and all of them take a bath in the same water because they don’t have enough to fill the tub twice. How do you expect to even slow down COVID even by good hand hygiene and all that if you don’t have good water and have clean families?”
In Wellston, Mayor Charlie Hudson estimates that the city loses 11 million gallons of water a year from leaks in its water lines and a nearly 80-year-old storage tank.
Water, it seems, is a problem all over southeast Ohio for residents and public officials alike. And no wonder: The largest gaps in southeast Ohio infrastructure are related to water. According to the Buckeye Hills Regional Council, projects for wastewater and drinking water account for $183 million — three-fourths of all projects — needed to replace or upgrade the region's infrastructure.
“The dollar amount is insurmountable — and I don't think that you can't ever meet the need — but it's going to take a lot of years,” said Buckeye Hills Executive Director Misty Crosby. “It is a humongous investment of funding that is necessary. It takes dollars — that's the bottom line.”
The organization lists 20 shovel-ready projects in the region that would improve or deliver new water and sewer service, affecting 9,474 households and 395 businesses in southeast Ohio.
Chauncey’s sewer replacement project is one of them.
Something in the water
When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Vinton County last March, the commissioners told him about Garrett Ridge.
“The area … has issues with brine, so you can’t really get good, quality water to begin with,” county health department Administrator Janelle McManis told DeWine.
Brine, or salt water from aquifers, once put communities like Chauncey on the map — the village was settled around the brine industry. It isn’t necessarily unsafe, but it does affect water’s appearance and flavor.
The households without hookups aren’t unusual. More than one-third of all households in Vinton County lack access to public water systems, according to data compiled by Terri Fetherolf, director of the Vinton County Commissioners Development Department. Athens County is home to 2,538 wells — which includes municipal wellheads, but also encompasses private wells that serve households where water districts don’t have lines.
The Athens City County Health Department issues 10 to 15 permits for private well construction each year, said Patrick McGarry, head of the agency’s sanitation department. Private water systems are a pricey investment, he noted; costs to sink a new water well can run into five figures. While homeowners can get help to install septic systems, he said, very little financial assistance is available for private wells.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that private wells be tested annually for total coliform bacteria, nitrate, pH and total dissolved solids. Home testing kits can cost as little as $25; testing with an EPA-certified laboratory can cost hundreds of dollars.
Contaminated wells are uncommon, McGarry said, because they are a closed systems that is sealed off from contaminants. However, wells that were either dug (rather than drilled) and other less-sophisticated older wells can risk contamination, he said, although usually wells become inoperable by the time that happens.
Water from municipal or other public sources in the region is as safe as anywhere else, McGarry said, and is tested routinely for pathogens and metals. McGarry added that he has not seen a major issue with local public water contamination since he came to Athens in 2006.
Water districts are required by federal law to inform customers annually about water quality. Those consumer confidence reports disclose information about water sources, potential contaminants, and results of testing that find any contaminants.
People who are averse to their water tend to reject it not because it’s unsafe, he said, but because they don’t like its taste, appearance or smell.
“Most people's issues are the taste of chlorine residuals and hardness,” McGarry said. “But it's more of an aesthetic thing than anything when someone is concerned about it.”
But there are residents who are leery about chemical contaminants.
“I don't drink the water,” said Jeffrey Wear, 51, of Cutler. “It’s not good here in Cutler or Bartlett.” Both of those villages in Washington County are served by the Little Hocking Water Association, which draws water from the Ohio River.
For decades, the DuPont chemical plant just outside of Parkersburg, West Virginia, dumped perfluorooctanoic acid — known as C8 — into the Ohio River. Some 70,000 people in Ohio and West Virginia whose water came from the river were exposed to the chemical, which is linked to several types of cancer, high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, pre-eclampsia and other illnesses.
As part of a settlement, DuPont agreed to pay for filtration systems for nearby residents in West Virginia and southeast Ohio, McGarry said. Wear said he knew about the availability of such a program, but did not know how to go about receiving a filtration system.”
The ACCHD stays “mindful” of historic C-8 contamination in areas along the Ohio River when issuing permits for new wells, McGarry said.
Public springs offer an alternative source of water. FindASpring.com lists four springs in southeast Ohio, including the Buchtel Spring on State Route 78 in Athens County. According to legend, Morgan’s Raiders watered their horses there in 1863. In 1938, the Works Progress Administration installed a concrete trough at the site.
Although his house has water, Tom Odenthal, 82, of Happy Hollow Road stops at the spring twice a week, bringing two or more three-gallon containers to fill.
“Nelsonville city water’s never been worth (nothing),” Odenthal said. Some people don’t like the water, he said, but he served in Vietnam and “has had a lot worse.”
The spring’s water, which draws from an underground lake, is not regularly tested by health officials for contaminants or bacteria.
No other choices
“Water costs money — we live in a region with lots and lots of poor people who struggle to pay for any necessity,” said Jack Frech, a long-time anti-poverty advocate and retired Athens County Jobs and Family Services director.
Not only does water cost money — it costs more in rural areas. A 2019 report to the Alliance for the Great Lakes and the Ohio Environmental Council shows an inverse relationship between population density and water cost: areas with fewer residents pay more for water than urban and suburban areas.
The region’s poverty leads many to use sources like the Buchtel Spring, Frech said.
“You got a lot of people who are hauling water from places that aren't necessarily safe, that's not particularly healthy water — but there's lots and lots of people, hundreds and thousands who rely on that,” Frech said.
Environmental devastation from coal mining, economies of scale and lack of infrastructure all add up to higher water rates for people in an already impoverished region, said Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington.
“The cost of water in rural Appalachia is disproportionate — it's unfair compared to the big cities,” Sappington said.
Struggles to pay for basic needs are commonplace in Nelsonville, where residents often have their water shut off for not paying their bills. On average, Sappington said, 30 to 40 customers per month lose their water because they are behind on a billing cycle. In September, the city executed 38 work orders for a shutoff; in October, 31; and in November, 24.
“We don't enjoy shutoffs, that's not the goal — it's not valuable to us,” Sappington said.
Customers get behind on water bills, Sappington said, incurring steep penalties for nonpayment. Because the penalties accrue, the fees can end up amounting to more than the water bills themselves over the course of a year.
“Those folks who are shutoff every month — what if they had that money available just to pay that bill in the first place?” Sappington said.
Starting in January, Sappington said, customers will have to pay the past-due amount plus the amount of the current bill. That can limit shutoffs to six months out of a year, saving struggling customers about $450 per year.
Hocking-Athens Perry Community Action is also taking steps to directly address budgetary shortfalls in water bill payment because of poverty, said Development Director Rose Frech.
This month, HAPCAP will launch the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, offering up to $750 for water-bill payments or other associated fines or fees. The funds were made available through the American Rescue Plan, a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed in early 2021, Rose Frech said.
People who are below 175% of the poverty line can apply for the one-time benefit, which can be used to stop a disconnection fee or even pay for a connection, Rose Frech said.
“For low income families struggling to make ends meet, who are no doubt stressed on falling behind on these utility payments, it can be kind of transformative,” Rose Frech said. “It’s about helping to mitigate those impossible trade-offs folks have to make — do I pay my water bill or do I buy food for my family, do I put gas in my car or do I pay for water?”
Infrastructure
More than a third of the water treated by Wellston’s two plants is lost to leaks in its 60 miles of water lines and storage tank, according to Mayor Charlie Hudson. The city spends money to make the water safe to drink, but it doesn’t get paid for water that doesn’t reach customers.
“You could probably take 20% off our existing water rates if we didn’t have all these leaks,” he said.
Nelsonville received grant funding to replace five lines that “hemorrhaged water all the time,” said City Manager Scott Frank. It’s not enough, he said; problems with the lines just get pushed somewhere else in the city as the water pressure shifts.
“Hell, you can give me all the money you wanted and I can keep giving you lines,” Frank said. “It just keeps finding the next weakest point”
Leaks not only waste water; they also raise the risk of contamination either from the gap itself or during repairs. That means issuing boil orders that can last for days; if an order goes out on a Friday, residents have to buy or boil water for four to five days while the city waits for lab results. Wellston has had about 20 major boil orders this year, Hudson said. Frank said Nelsonville has had 16 to date.
“It’s an aggravation, it’s a cost impact, and it’s decades of lack of follow-up and upgrading systems,” Frank said. “And it’s not just here, it’s throughout America, obviously.
Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller wants to replace Wellston’s leaky water tank and extend a water line to the General Mills plant, one of southern Ohio’s biggest employers. The plant, which produces Totino’s pizza rolls, has only water line; the extension would give the plant a backup if something went wrong.
In addition to old lines and tanks, water districts face more stringent, healthier water system standards from the federal and state EPA. Local water districts find themselves holding the bag when the EPA finds they’re outdated and communities “struggle to keep up with that,” Frech said.
The village of Laurelville is in one such bind with its wastewater treatment plant, which serves 869 people,.
“The village is under an EPA mandate because they’re not in compliance with the EPA in (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) limits — and that’s the Clean Water Act,” said Hocking County Engineer Doug Dillon.
Dillon’s office estimated that bringing Laurelville’s wastewater treatment plant into compliance would cost $3.3 million. In late November, the U.S. EPA issued $1.3 million to Laurelville to install an ammonia treatment reactor and blower, complete electrical work, remove lagoon sludge and liner and install an ultraviolet disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant.
Government support is crucial for rural water districts, Frech noted. Without money from the state or federal government, districts have to pay for even basic improvements from their own budgets — and pass on the additional costs to consumers, which can be a hefty hike. Chauncey’s sewer replacement would cost $13,170.73 per each of the 410 customers the project would benefit.
“It's an unfair rate because it causes problems for folks who are struggling financially,” Frech said.
Even when government money is available, small communities often cannot provide required matching funding, which locks them out of the state’s infrastructure programs, Buckeye Hills’ Crosby said.
Help on the horizon?
Last month, the state began announced the first in a series of grants for water infrastructure using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Local leaders hope those grants will help them begin to address some of its outstanding needs. (Part 2 of this series will explore state funding for water infrastructure.)
Chauncey's pipe replacement project wasn't selected for funding. For residents like Regina Thomas, that's not a surprise.
“Chauncey seems to be pushed to the back with about everything,” she said.
APG Ohio reporters Cole Behrens, Corinne Colbert, Keri Johnson, Dani Kington and Will Meyer contributed to this report.
