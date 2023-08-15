Factory Street Studio (FSS) is excited to be celebrating 45 years of dance!
The upcoming fall semester will kick off our exciting anniversary, with registration that began Aug. 7 and classes starting Sept. 5. FSS is proud to announce it is a Qualified Education Service Provider through the Ohio ACE Marketplace, meaning our fall classes are reimbursable after-school expenses.
“Through 45 years of creativity and dedication, Factory Street Studio has celebrated dance with our community by supporting artistic expression and empowerment of dancers of all ages,” said FSS Board President Gillian Ice. “We look forward to the artistic future we'll continue to shape together."
Whether you or your dancer are seasoned professionals or new to the art form, FSS welcomes happy feet of all ages and skill levels to join us this season! To connect our community through movement and give our families a chance to try a class, FSS will be hosting Community Dance Day at our studio on 37 Ohio Ave., Athens, on Aug. 26. We encourage all current and prospective dancers to stop by between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to try a dance class, meet our teachers, and have your questions answered about the upcoming season.
To honor FSS’s legacy of dance education in Southeast Ohio FSS will be hosting a 45th Anniversary Celebration on Sept. 23. We invite our community of families, friends, and alumni to join us for an evening of food, music, and of course – dance!
FSS is grateful to be supported by generous donors who make it possible for us to offer
affordable arts education in our community. This year, FSS has debuted new donor tiers for those willing to support our studio through a dance themed donation. Our levels begin with “Plie” at $35 and extend to “Changement” for donations of $1000+. Please visit factorystreetstdio.org/donate to give. We need your support to keep programming at our studio alive for another 45 years!
Founded in 1978, FSS is a nonprofit dance studio proudly serving Southeast Ohio by providing non-competitive dance education while promoting dance technique, self-esteem, personal growth and a cooperative spirit. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to admin@factorystreetstudio.org.
