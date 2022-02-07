Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman announced last week that he is seeking election as a Democrat for the Athens County auditor position, hoping to unseat long-time Republican Auditor Jill Thompson in the general election.
Wasserman was named Athens County treasurer in June 2018 after former Treasurer Bill Bias resigned. Bias was a Democrat, so the Athens County Democratic Central Committee got to name his replacement. The committee vote was tied between Wasserman and Pete Kotses, who had resigned from Athens City Council that spring; Wasserman won the card-flip to determine the winner.
Wasserman ran against Thompson for auditor in 2002, losing 9,696 to 5,542.
The co-owner of Pigskin Bar and Grille on Court Street said his business background and experience as treasurer have qualified him for the role of auditor.
“I have a vision for the Auditor’s office that involves leadership through collaboration: working closely with taxpayers, county agencies, and other officeholders to move Athens County forward,” Wasserman said in a statement.
Wasserman also pointed to his role on the Athens County Land Bank board, where he “led the charge to foreclose on abandoned property in order to revitalize our most vulnerable communities.”
Wasserman pledged to increase transparency in county finances, including enrolling the county in the Ohio Checkbook, an interactive online resource that displays real-time financial information for state, county, township and municipal governments as well as public school districts and state colleges and universities.
Incumbent Thompson announced earlier this month that she will seek another term in the office. The only elected Republican in Athens County government, Thompson was appointed Athens County Auditor to fill an unexpired term in October 2000. She has won re-election five times since then, with her most recent in 2018.
