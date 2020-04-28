Absentee 2020

Albany residents Lowell Cremeans, right, and Kyle Wagner, left, drop off their absentee ballots today in the ballot drop-off box behind the Athens County Board of Elections in uptown Athens. Photo by Conor Morris.

The unofficial results of Ohio's delayed primary election have come in. In local races in the Democratic primary, Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman held his seat against challenger Peter Kotses. Meanwhile, Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Zach Saunders beat local attorney Rusty Rittenhouse for the Democratic nomination for the county Common Pleas Court's probate-juvenile judgeship.

Those were the main local races to watch tonight, with Wasserman not facing any Republican challenger in the November general election and Saunders facing local attorney Kenneth M. Ryan (a Republican who was unopposed after his challenger dropped out) in the November general election. Meanwhile, two local levies, one in Buchtel and one in Albany, both passed.

Regionally, first-time Democratic candidate Joel Newby won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 15 over first-time competitor Daniel Kilgore, 27,865 (65.91%) to 14,412 (34.09%). Newby will face incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Stivers in November (R-Upper Arlington), who plays a big role in GOP fundraising.

The primary election, initially set for mid-March this year, was delayed at the last minute due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In-person voting for the most part has been axed entirely, although the Athens County Board of Election today (April 28) did accept some in-person votes from people who did not receive an absentee ballot request form; however, it's not clear if those votes will all count.

Otherwise, most votes were turned in via mail or dropped off at the Athens County Board of Elections' drop-off box in uptown Athens this year, meaning there likely will be a significantly reduced turnout as compared to normal.

The Athens County Democratic Party held a Zoom meeting tonight where candidates and other local Democrats have been hearing the results, located at this link.

You can find statewide unofficial results on the Ohio Secretary of State's page here. Note that the Athens County results below are unofficial results and do not include write-in candidates.

Athens County Treasurer

*Ric Wasserman (D): 3,668 (61.99 percent)

Peter Kotses (D): 2,249 (38.01 percent)

Athens County Common Pleas Probate-Juvenile Judge

Democrats

*Zach Saunders: 3,122 (53.29 percent)

Rusty Rittenhouse: 2,736 (46.71 percent)

Republicans

Kenneth E. Ryan: 1,149 (73 percent)

Scott M. Robe: Dropped out of the race. We'll get the vote total regardless soon.

U.S. House, District 15 representative (results are just Athens County for this and other legislative races)

Democrats - Overall winner: Joel Newby

*Joel Newby: 2,933  (59.98 percent)

Daniel Kilgore: 1,957 (40.02 percent)

Republican - Overall winner: Steve Stivers

*Steve Stivers: 1,202 votes (85.80 percent)

Shelby Hunt: 199 (14.20 percent)

State Representative, Ohio 94th House District

Republican

Jay Edwards: 1,516

Democrat

Katie O'Neil: 3,256

Ohio Senator, Ohio Senate District 30

Republican

Frank Hoagland: 1,324

Democrat

Michael Fletcher: 4,503

Albany Village Fire Protection Tax Levy, Renewal

For*: 112

Against: 27

Buchtel Village, Current Expenses Tax Levy Renewal

For*: 54

Against: 21

Athens Ward 1, Precinct 3 Sunday Liquor Sales - Cat's Corner

Yes*: 72

No: 13

U.S. President, Democratic Primary (all candidates have dropped out but Biden)

Joe Biden*: 3,758 votes (59.17 percent)

Bernie Sanders: 1,986 (31.27 percent)

Elizabeth Warren: 280 (4.41 percent)

Michael Bloomberg: 90 (1.42 percent)

Amy Klobuchar: 89 (1.4 percent)

Pete Buttigieg: 65 (1.02 percent)

Tulsi Gabbard: 52 (0.82 percent)

Tom Steyer: 20 (0.31 percent)

Michael Bennett: 10

Deval Patrick: 1

Andrew Yang: 0

Votes for U.S. President, Republican Primary

Donald Trump*: 1,594 (100 percent)

Load comments