The Athens County Board of Elections meets Tuesday, Feb. 8, to certify petitions.
Office
Name
Address
City
State Representative, 94th District
Democratic
Rhyan Goodman
97 S. Green Dr., Room 179
Athens, OH 45701
Republican
Jay Edwards
3 Blair Ct.
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Athens County Commissioner
Democratic
Lenny Eliason
11 Old Coach Rd.
Athens, OH 45701
Republican
Alex J. Burcher
15665 SR 691
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Athens County Auditor
Democratic
Ric Wasserman
1296 Vanderhoof Rd.
Coolville, OH 45723
Republican
Jill A. Thompson
5486 Washington Rd.
Albany, OH 45710
Judge of Court of Common Pleas, General Division
Democratic
No Candidate Filed
Republican
George P. McCarthy
39 Charles St.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens County Democratic Central Committee
Precinct
Name
Address
City
Athens 1-1
Solveig Spjeldnes
87 University Estates Blvd.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 1-2
Kathleen Hecht
92 Second St.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 1-3
No Candidate Filed
Athens 1-4
No Candidate Filed
Athens 1-5
No Candidate Filed
Athens 2-1
Rhyan Goodman
97 S. Green Dr., Room 179
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 2-2
No Candidate Filed
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 2-3
Kimberly Jackson
18 Lamar Dr.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 2-3
Kristin Jaeck
49 Canterbury Dr.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 2-5
No Candidate Filed
Athens 3-1
David Whirtshafter
12 S Court St.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 3-2
No Candidate Filed
Athens 3-3
No Candidate Filed
Athens 3-4
No Candidate Filed
Athens 3-5
Sarah H Grace
165 N. Congress St.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 3-6
George W. Bain
110 Columbia Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 4-1
Sky Pettey
38 Graham Dr.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 4-2
Jessica Thomas
54 S. Shannon Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 4-3
Christine Fahl
35 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 4-4
No Candidate Filed
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 4-5
No Candidate Filed
Nelsonville 1
John Johnson
407 W Washington St.
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Nelsonville 2
Betty Jo Parsley
32 E. Franklin St.
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Nelsonville 3
Lora Blankenship
525 Jackson St.
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Nelsonville 4
No Candidate Filed
Alexander East
Chris Chmiel
160 Cherry Ridge Rd.
Albany, OH 45710
Alexander West
Becky Pidcock
7140 Selby Rd. #148
Athens, OH 45701
Amesville
Gary Goosman
8 S. Franklin St. PO Box 51
Amesville, OH 45711
Ames Twp
Sarah Conley-Ballew
12190 Pete Smith Rd.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens Baker
No Candidate Filed
Athens, OH 45701
Athens East
Kevin Gillespie
11409 Peach Ridge Rd.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens South
Tanya Conrath
6451 Old US 33
Athens, OH 45701
Plains 1
Joseph E. Essman Jr
43 N. Clinton St.
The Plains, OH 45780
Plains 2
Elizabeth Pepper
11637 Channing Way Blvd.
The Plains, OH 45780
Bern Twp
Roxanne Groff
14222 Marietta Run Rd.
Amesville, OH 45711
Canaan Township
Tom Redfern
6916 Long Run Rd.
Athens, OH 45701
Carthage Twp
Ric Wasserman
1296 Vanderhoof Rd.
Coolville, OH 45723
Chauncey
Jane Nogrady
65 Coe Rd., PO Box 46
Chauncey, OH 45719
Circle Hill
Warren A. Jeffers
10 Circle Dr.
The Plains, OH 45780
Millfield
David Bobo
15934 Main St.
Millfield, OH 45761
Sugar Creek
Michael B. Cooper
12576 N. Peach Ridge Rd.
Athens, OH 45701
Albany
Elliot John-Conry
5637 State St.
Albany, OH 45710
Lee Twp
Carol A. Perry
3275 Connopher Ln.
Albany, OH 45710
Lodi Twp
Peggy Grueser
13525 Rainbow Lake Rd.
Shade, OH 45776
Rome Township
Lisbeth Ferrier
9945 New England Rd.
Steward, OH 45778
Glouster Village
Sam Sikorski
15 Maple St.
Glouster, OH 45732
Jacksonville
No Candidate Filed
Trimble Village
Dougls Davis
19489 Congress St.
Trimble, OH 45782
Trimble Twp
No Candidate Filed
Coolville
No Candidate Filed
Troy East
No Candidate Filed
Troy West
Brenda Smith
4175 Frost Rd.
Coolville, OH 45723
New Marshfield
Gregg Andrews
3650 SR 56
New Marshfield, OH 45766
Waterloo
Carolyn Fisk
2550 SR 56
New Marshfield, OH 45766
Buchtel
No Candidate Filed
York Township
Timothy R. Warren
5565 Warren Dr.
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Republican Central Committee
Precinct
Name
Address
City
Athens 1-1
Peter Couladis
5 Woodshire Ct.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 1-1
Rebecca Thacker
126 University Estates Blvd.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 1-2
No Candidate Filed
Athens 1-3
No Candidate Filed
Athens 1-4
No Candidate Filed
Athens 1-5
No Candidate Filed
Athens 2-1
No Candidate Filed
Athens 2-2
No Candidate Filed
Athens 2-3
Carl J. Denbow
17 Coventry Ln.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 2-4
No Candidate Filed
Athens 2-5
No Candidate Filed
Athens 3-1
No Candidate Filed
Athens 3-2
No Candidate Filed
Athens 3-3
No Candidate Filed
Athens 3-4
Larry Gibson
287 E. State St.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens 3-5
No Candidate Filed
Athens 3-6
No Candidate Filed
Athens 4-1
No Candidate Filed
Athens 4-2
No Candidate Filed
Athens 4-3
No Candidate Filed
Athens 4-4
No Candidate Filed
Athens 4-5
No Candidate Filed
Nelsonville 1
No Candidate Filed
Nelsonville 2
Cory Ward Taylor
556 Verity St
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Nelsonville 2
Faye Wilson
80 W Washington St., Apt A
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Nelsonville 3
No Candidate Filed
Nelsonville 4
Jay Edwards
3 Blair Ct.
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Alexander East
Sarah D Smith
734 Setty Rd.
Albany, OH 45710
Alexander West
No Candidate Filed
Albany, OH 45710
Amesville
No Candidate Filed
Ames Twp
David Scott Carpenter
14886 Lafollette Rd.
Millfield, OH 45761
Ames Twp
Shantelle McLaughlin
15288 Kuhns Rd.
Amesville, OH 45711
Athens Baker
Steven N. Chiki
7956 Bennita Ln.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens Baker
James O Michael
6697 Bateman Ln.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens East
Judith E. Martin
11511 Simms Rd.
Athens, OH 45701
Athens South
Edward Peterson
7177 Beechwood
Athens, OH 45701
Plains 1
Neil W Fowler
11 E. Third St.
The Plains, OH 45780
Plains 2
Steven H. Pierson
7520 Lemaster Rd.
Athens, OH 45701
Bern Twp
No Candidate Filed
Canaan Township
Colvin
13808 Della Dr.
Athens, OH 45701
Carthage Twp
Eileen M Sirois
4940 Bethany Ridge Rd.
Athens, OH 45701
Chauncey
No Candidate Filed
Circle Hill
No Candidate Filed
Millfield
No Candidate Filed
Sugar Creek
No Candidate Filed
Albany
Larry Payne
5084 W. Clinton St.
Albany, OH 45710
Lee Twp
Carol A. Costanzo
5348 Townsend Rd.
Athens, OH 45701
Lodi Twp
Stephen D. Kane
15500 Slab Rd.
Shade, OH 45776
Rome Township
No Candidate Filed
Glouster Village
Ralph Coey
65 Broad St.
Glouster, OH 45732
Jacksonville
Samuel Allen Smathers
33-1/2 S Seventh St.
Jacksonville, OH 45740
Trimble Village
No Candidate Filed
Trimble Twp
Brad Lowry
18504 Greens Run Rd.
Glouster, OH 45732
Trimble Twp
Carol Lee Simons
8244 SR 685
Glouster, OH 45732
Coolville
Kenneth E. Ryan
26484 North St.
Coolville, OH 45723
Troy East
Robert L. George
28002 Cincinnati Ridge Rd.
Coolville, OH 45723
Troy West
Olga Thomas
26601 Smith Rd.
Coolville, OH 45723
New Marshfield
Paul L. Moore
3070 SR 56
New Marshfield, OH 45766
New Marshfield
Betsi Stitt
8507 Long St.
New Marshfield, OH 45766
Waterloo
No Candidate Filed
Buchtel
Brett Anthony Sayre
17499 Third St.
Buchtel, OH 45716
York Township
Alex J. Burcher
15665 SR 691
Nelsonville, OH 45764
