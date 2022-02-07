The Athens County Board of Elections meets Tuesday, Feb. 8, to certify petitions.

Office

 

Name

 

Address

 

City

State Representative, 94th District

    

Democratic

 

Rhyan Goodman

 

97 S. Green Dr., Room 179

 

Athens, OH  45701

Republican

 

Jay Edwards

 

3 Blair Ct.

 

Nelsonville, OH  45764

Athens County Commissioner

    

Democratic

 

Lenny Eliason

 

11 Old Coach Rd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Republican

 

Alex J. Burcher

 

15665 SR 691

 

Nelsonville, OH  45764

Athens County Auditor

    

Democratic

 

Ric Wasserman

 

1296 Vanderhoof Rd.

 

Coolville, OH  45723

Republican

 

Jill A. Thompson

 

5486 Washington Rd.

 

Albany, OH  45710

Judge of Court of Common Pleas, General Division

  

Democratic

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Republican

 

George P. McCarthy

 

39 Charles St.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens County Democratic Central Committee
    

Precinct

 

Name

 

Address

 

City

Athens 1-1

 

Solveig Spjeldnes

 

87 University Estates Blvd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 1-2

 

Kathleen Hecht

 

92 Second St.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 1-3

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 1-4

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 1-5

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 2-1

 

Rhyan Goodman

 

97 S. Green Dr., Room 179

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 2-2

 

No Candidate Filed

   

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 2-3

 

Kimberly Jackson

 

18 Lamar Dr.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 2-3

 

Kristin Jaeck

 

49 Canterbury Dr.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 2-5

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 3-1

 

David Whirtshafter

 

12 S Court St.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 3-2

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 3-3

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 3-4

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 3-5

 

Sarah H Grace

 

165 N. Congress St.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 3-6

 

George W. Bain

 

110 Columbia Ave.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 4-1

 

Sky Pettey

 

38 Graham Dr.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 4-2

 

Jessica Thomas

 

54 S. Shannon Ave.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 4-3

 

Christine Fahl

 

35 Morris Ave.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 4-4

 

No Candidate Filed

   

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 4-5

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Nelsonville 1

 

John Johnson

 

407 W Washington St.

 

Nelsonville, OH  45764

Nelsonville 2

 

Betty Jo Parsley

 

32 E. Franklin St.

 

Nelsonville, OH  45764

Nelsonville 3

 

Lora Blankenship

 

525 Jackson St.

 

Nelsonville, OH  45764

Nelsonville 4

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Alexander East

 

Chris Chmiel

 

160 Cherry Ridge Rd.

 

Albany, OH  45710

Alexander West

 

Becky Pidcock

 

7140 Selby Rd. #148

 

Athens, OH  45701

Amesville

 

Gary Goosman

 

8 S. Franklin St. PO Box 51

 

Amesville, OH  45711

Ames Twp

 

Sarah Conley-Ballew

 

12190 Pete Smith Rd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens Baker

 

No Candidate Filed

   

Athens, OH  45701

Athens East

 

Kevin Gillespie

 

11409 Peach Ridge Rd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens South

 

Tanya Conrath

 

6451 Old US 33

 

Athens, OH  45701

Plains 1

 

Joseph E. Essman Jr

 

43 N. Clinton St.

 

The Plains, OH  45780

Plains 2

 

Elizabeth Pepper

 

11637 Channing Way Blvd.

 

The Plains, OH  45780

Bern Twp

 

Roxanne Groff

 

14222 Marietta Run Rd.

 

Amesville, OH  45711

Canaan Township

 

Tom Redfern

 

6916 Long Run Rd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Carthage Twp

 

Ric Wasserman

 

1296 Vanderhoof Rd.

 

Coolville, OH  45723

Chauncey

 

Jane Nogrady

 

65 Coe Rd., PO Box 46

 

Chauncey, OH  45719

Circle Hill

 

Warren A. Jeffers

 

10 Circle Dr.

 

The Plains, OH  45780

Millfield

 

David Bobo

 

15934 Main St.

 

Millfield, OH  45761

Sugar Creek

 

Michael B. Cooper

 

12576 N. Peach Ridge Rd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Albany

 

Elliot John-Conry

 

5637 State St.

 

Albany, OH  45710

Lee Twp

 

Carol A. Perry

 

3275 Connopher Ln.

 

Albany, OH  45710

Lodi Twp

 

Peggy Grueser

 

13525 Rainbow Lake Rd.

 

Shade, OH  45776

Rome Township

 

Lisbeth Ferrier

 

9945 New England Rd.

 

Steward, OH  45778

Glouster Village

 

Sam Sikorski

 

15 Maple St.

 

Glouster, OH  45732

Jacksonville

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Trimble Village

 

Dougls Davis

 

19489 Congress St.

 

Trimble, OH  45782

Trimble Twp

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Coolville

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Troy East

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Troy West

 

Brenda Smith

 

4175 Frost Rd.

 

Coolville, OH  45723

New Marshfield

 

Gregg Andrews

 

3650 SR 56

 

New Marshfield, OH  45766

Waterloo

 

Carolyn Fisk

 

2550 SR 56

 

New Marshfield, OH  45766

Buchtel

 

No Candidate Filed

    

York Township

 

Timothy R. Warren

 

5565 Warren Dr.

 

Nelsonville, OH  45764

Republican Central Committee
    

Precinct

 

Name

 

Address

 

City

Athens 1-1

 

Peter Couladis

 

5 Woodshire Ct.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 1-1

 

Rebecca Thacker

 

126 University Estates Blvd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 1-2

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 1-3

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 1-4

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 1-5

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 2-1

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 2-2

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 2-3

 

Carl J. Denbow

 

17 Coventry Ln.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 2-4

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 2-5

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 3-1

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 3-2

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 3-3

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 3-4

 

Larry Gibson

 

287 E. State St.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens 3-5

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 3-6

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 4-1

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 4-2

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 4-3

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 4-4

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Athens 4-5

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Nelsonville 1

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Nelsonville 2

 

Cory Ward Taylor

 

556 Verity St

 

Nelsonville, OH  45764

Nelsonville 2

 

Faye Wilson

 

80 W Washington St., Apt A

 

Nelsonville, OH  45764

Nelsonville 3

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Nelsonville 4

 

Jay Edwards

 

3 Blair Ct.

 

Nelsonville, OH  45764

Alexander East

 

Sarah D Smith

 

734 Setty Rd.

 

Albany, OH  45710

Alexander West

 

No Candidate Filed

   

Albany, OH  45710

Amesville

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Ames Twp

 

David Scott Carpenter

 

14886 Lafollette Rd.

 

Millfield, OH  45761

Ames Twp

 

Shantelle McLaughlin

 

15288 Kuhns Rd.

 

Amesville, OH  45711

Athens Baker

 

Steven N. Chiki

 

7956 Bennita Ln.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens Baker

 

James O Michael

 

6697 Bateman Ln.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens East

 

Judith E. Martin

 

11511 Simms Rd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Athens South

 

Edward Peterson

 

7177 Beechwood

 

Athens, OH  45701

Plains 1

 

Neil W Fowler

 

11 E. Third St.

 

The Plains, OH  45780

Plains 2

 

Steven H. Pierson

 

7520 Lemaster Rd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Bern Twp

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Canaan Township

 

Colvin

 

13808 Della Dr.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Carthage Twp

 

Eileen M Sirois

 

4940 Bethany Ridge Rd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Chauncey

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Circle Hill

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Millfield

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Sugar Creek

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Albany

 

Larry Payne

 

5084 W. Clinton St.

 

Albany, OH  45710

Lee Twp

 

Carol A. Costanzo

 

5348 Townsend Rd.

 

Athens, OH  45701

Lodi Twp

 

Stephen D. Kane

 

15500 Slab Rd.

 

Shade, OH  45776

Rome Township

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Glouster Village

 

Ralph Coey

 

65 Broad St.

 

Glouster, OH  45732

Jacksonville

 

Samuel Allen Smathers

 

33-1/2 S Seventh St.

 

Jacksonville, OH  45740

Trimble Village

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Trimble Twp

 

Brad Lowry

 

18504 Greens Run Rd.

 

Glouster, OH  45732

Trimble Twp

 

Carol Lee Simons

 

8244 SR 685

 

Glouster, OH  45732

Coolville

 

Kenneth E. Ryan

 

26484 North St.

 

Coolville, OH  45723

Troy East

 

Robert L. George

 

28002 Cincinnati Ridge Rd.

 

Coolville, OH  45723

Troy West

 

Olga Thomas

 

26601 Smith Rd.

 

Coolville, OH  45723

New Marshfield

 

Paul L. Moore

 

3070 SR 56

 

New Marshfield, OH  45766

New Marshfield

 

Betsi Stitt

 

8507 Long St.

 

New Marshfield, OH  45766

Waterloo

 

No Candidate Filed

    

Buchtel

 

Brett Anthony Sayre

 

17499 Third St.

 

Buchtel, OH  45716

York Township

 

Alex J. Burcher

 

15665 SR 691

 

Nelsonville, OH  45764

