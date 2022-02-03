Longtime Athens County Commissioner Lenny Eliason has a challenger in the November general election: 24-year-old Nelsonville native Alex Burcher.
Burcher, who has not run for office before, announced Tuesday he will run for Eliason's seat as a Republican. Democrat Eliason, of Athens, was first elected to the county commission in 1998 and seeks a seventh four-year term.
Eliason's is the only seat open this year. Commissioners Chris Chmiel and Charlie Adkins, who both live in the Albany area, are eligible for up for reelection in 2025.
In a press release announcing his candidacy, Burcher said he wants to "bring fresh ideas to the commissioners office" and inspire other young adults to enter public service.
“I want to build the gap within our youth voters, and show our youth in Athens County the importance of voting and being involved within their communities,” Burcher said.
Eliason looks forward to the contested election.
“I'm going to run on my merits and go to the voters and make the case I should get reelected — and go from there,” Eliason said.
Those merits, according to Eliason, include construction of a new dog shelter, extension of the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, management of county finances and expansion of county sewer service west of Athens along U.S. Route 50. If voters return him to the commission, he hopes to build a new 911 center.
“I will focus my campaign on showing the voters of Athens County how proven leadership and experience serves them best,” Eliason said in a press release announcing his candidacy.
Burcher is running on a five-point platform of reforming property taxes, improving county infrastructure, job creation, fighting corruption and promoting education, according to a release.
“That’s why I am asking the people of Athens County to hire me to be your next Athens County commissioner,” Burcher said in a statement.
Burcher also wants to make commissioners meetings more accessible to the public by rotating locations around the county — “not just at the county courthouse” — and schedule them on evenings and weekends so residents can attend, according to the release.
The commissioners meet every Tuesday morning in the Athens County Courthouse.
“I will campaign in every city, village, township and community in Athens County because I am committed to representing every citizen of Athens County and making sure their voice is heard in their county government," Burcher said in his press release.
