It’s official: Athens City Council member Pat McGee is back on the November ballot.
During an Athens County Board of Elections meeting today (Monday), the four members of the board voted unanimously to return McGee to the November general election ballot. The Board of Elections in mid-July ruled that McGee failed to provide enough valid voter signatures to run for re-election.
McGee had filed a letter with the BOE contesting its decision to decline to certify his re-election petition not long after the initial decision. The letter included signed affidavits from seven Athens residents who had signed McGee's petition in a printed style, and who the Board of Elections had said had signed his petition in a manner that did not match their voter registration records.
McGee said Monday morning – not long after the conclusion of the meeting – that the Board of Election decided to certify his petition as valid because he acted “promptly” to provide affidavits showing he had enough valid signatures. He said he cited two Ohio Supreme Court cases that backed him up on this matter.
Debbie Quivey, director of the elections board, confirmed the results of the meeting early Wednesday afternoon. She said the Board was provided an opinion from Assistant Athens County Prosecutor Zach Saunders stating that the Board hadn't done anything wrong in its decision not to certify McGee's petition. However, because McGee provided signed affidavits, the board could hold a "reconsideration hearing" to reconsider its decision, which is what happened today, Quivey said.
McGee – who is running as an independent for a third term for an at-large Athens City Council seat – filed 103 signatures with his petition to be placed on the ballot earlier this year, but only 70 of those signatures were ruled valid, Athens County BOE Director Debbie Quivey said in mid-July. McGee needed 77 valid signatures to get on the ballot, an issue that he said was remedied after providing the affidavits mentioned above.
“I think it’s going to be a really interesting election,” McGee said. “No doubt there some issues that are going to be brought before City Council that are really important for the citizens of Athens to get all sides, all of the viewpoints on those issues. That’s why I’m running.”
The NEWS will have an updated version of this story in our Thursday edition this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.