A series of public forums and meet-the-candidates nights are scheduled over the next several weeks leading up to the Primary election on March 17, all sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Athens County, according to a news release.
Athens County Probate Juvenile Judge candidates will face off in a question-and-answer forum tonight, Feb. 6, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Athens Community Center, Room A, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Republican candidates are Scott M. Robe and Kenneth E. Ryan; Democratic candidates are Rusty Rittenhouse and Zachary L. Saunders.
The audience and the media will submit written questions to a panel of reviewers.
The 15th U.S. Congressional District Democratic candidates will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, also at 6:30, at the Athens Community Center. They are Daniel M. Kilgore and Joel Newby, both of Columbus. The Republican candidates, incumbent Steve Stivers from Upper Arlington and challenger Shelby X. Hunt from Pickerington, have been invited to attend a similar forum at another date but had not yet responded as of Tuesday.
Republican candidates vying for the 78th Ohio House seat have been invited to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Trimble high school. They are Aaron Adams of Kingston, Bobby Mitchell of Canal Winchester and Brian Stewart of Ashville. The Democratic candidate, Charlotte Owens of Lithopolis, is running unopposed in the Primary.
Several forums will be held throughout the county for the Athens County Treasurer’s race. Candidates are incumbent Ric Wasserman and challenger Peter A. Kotses, both Democrats. Beginning at Trimble High School on Feb. 18 (together with the 78th House candidates), they will also meet in the Nelsonville Public Library on Feb. 20, the Wells Public Library in Albany on Feb. 27, the Coolville United Methodist Church on March 3, the Athens Public Library on March 10, and in Amesville at a date and place to be announced later. All events begin at 6:30 p.m.
The League of Women Voters is a national organization founded to promote the free discussion of ideas and issues, according to the news release. It does not support candidates or political parties, and it takes a stand on issues only when a national consensus of League members has been reached on them. The Athens County affiliate has been in existence since 1950.
